Anna Elendt breaks Own German Record in 200 Breaststroke At Berlin Swim Open

2025 Berlin Swim Open

Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th

Prelims at 9:30am local (3:30am ET)/Finals at 4pm local (10am ET)

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark, Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

Livestream

Anna Elendt broke her own German Record in the 200 breaststroke on Day 2 of the Berlin Swim Open, the second National Record set in less than an hour after Angelina Kohler kicked off tonight’s finals session with one in the 50 fly. She won the event tonight by nearly ten seconds, a dominant performance on the same scale as her triumph in the 100 breaststroke yesterday.

She powered to a time of 2:23.93, her first time under 2:24 and the only German to break both that mark and the 2:25 barrier. She also now ranks eighth in the world this season, giving her a pair of top-eight rankings as she currently ranks fourth in the 100.

Elendt’s prior best time stood at 2:24.63, so she chopped off seven-tenths of a second tonight. She swum that back in 2022, her most successful season internationally so far, and made up most of her ground here on the second 100.

Previous National Record (2022) New National Record (2025) 50 33.07 33.09 100 1:09.72 (36.65) 1:09.73 (36.64) 150 1:47.05 (37.33) 1:46.79 (37.06) 200 2:24.63 (37.58) 2:23.93 (37.14)

This swim sliced over 1.5 seconds off her previous season best, a 2:25.51 from the Westmont Pro Swim Series at the start of March. That was almost exactly the same amount of time that she took off her 100 performance from that meet with her swim of 1:05.97 yesterday. Her previous 200m breast was also set at the Westmont Pro Swim Series, back in 2022, where she set her best time in the 100 of 1:05.58.

That could indicate that there is some more early speed to be had for Elendt in the event later this summer. She cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 2:25.91, and likely adds this to her slate for Singapore. She’ll swim in the 50 tomorrow, where her season best of 30.95 lies two-tenths outside of the 30.75 required for the ‘A’ cut.

Elendt set her fastest time since 2022 in the 100 breaststroke yesterday, which was also her first time under 1:06 since taking silver at the Budapest World Championships in 2022. She flexed some impressive back-half speed there as well, which looks to already be serving her well in this longer event.