Delfina Pignatiello Becomes 4th U18 Under 16 Minutes in Women’s 1500

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year old Argentinian swimmer Delfina Pignatiello has become just the 4th swimmer (that we can find) to go faster than 16 minutes in the women’s 1500 free before her 18th birthday on Sunday. Swimming at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships on Sunday in Indianapolis, United States, Pignatiello swam a Championship Record and winning time of 15:59.51. Unlike her prior swim this week in the 800, that’ not quite a South American Record (Kristel Kobrich, Chile – 15:54.30), but it is the fastest ever by an Argentine.

It broke the old Championship Record of 16:05.61 done by Italy’s Siomna Quadarella at the 2015 World Junior Championships, and won the race by more than 16 seconds.

The other 4 swimmers that we could find who were faster than 16 minutes in the event prior to their 18th birthday were the current World Record and World Junior Record holder Katie Ledecky, China’s Xuanxu Li, and former World Record holder Janet Evans – who broke the barrier just before her 17th birthday.

17 & Under All-Time Rankings (Unofficial)

Katie Lededcky, USA – 15:28.36, 2014 Janet Evans, USA – 15:52.10, 1988 Xuanxu Li, China – 15:58.02, 2011 Delfina Pignatiello, Argentina – 2017

Pignatiello now has wins in the 800 (8:25.22) and 1500 freestyles as well as a silver in the 400 free (4:08.33) at the meet. All three are Argentina National Records in addition to the South American Record in the 800.