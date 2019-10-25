Deep End Fitness Is Expanding, Seeking Instructors

Courtesy: Deep End Fitness

If you’re located in one of our key markets of New York City, Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas, Bay Area or Honolulu and you’re interested in becoming a Deep End Fitness instructor, sign-up at our website at deependfitness.com.

There’s a powerful quote from renowned philosopher Lao Tzu that says, “Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it.” There are many ways in which that quote can be interpreted, but we believe part of what Tzu is saying is that if you don’t understand the full potential and power of the water, you won’t be able to embrace all the benefits it can provide.

At Deep End Fitness, embracing the water is what we are all about. We’ve conducted years of research and analysis to have a better understanding of the benefits the water can provide – and we are excited to announce we will be sharing those methods across the United States as we are expanding beyond Southern California to key markets across the country.

As we begin our expansion, we are actively searching for qualified and effective instructors to help share our findings and core principles. DEF Instructors are the backbone of the organization and the most important factor contributing to our athletes’ safety and performance. One of those instructors is Kevin Patterson.

“One of the things I’ve always been intrigued in is breath and that kind of meditation.”

Patterson states as why he wanted to get involved with Deep End Fitness. However, as a long-distance ultra runner, finding time to focus on breathing hasn’t been easy for him. That’s until he discovered the power of doing breathing exercises in an aquatics environment.

“Learning to do breath holds underwater has increased the adaptability of wanting to focus on breathing more. One of the hard things of building endurance as a runner is that weight and threshold, which translates over to Deep End Fitness which gives me time to focus on the breath and heart that you put into endurance versus just the action of going all out, all the time”

Kevin quickly realized Deep End Fitness is more than just a great time, but rather a way to take advantage of the benefits harnessed within the water. Which is why he wanted to become an instructor and share those learnings with his network.

“I wanted to have fun… but then Deep End Fitness started pushing me to become more efficient in breathing and many other ways, which has stuck with me beyond just the pool, and the rest is history!’

