Deaf WR Holder Matthew Klotz Reportedly Eyeing Hungarian Olympic Team In 2024

Deaf world record holder and current Big Brother houseguest Matthew Klotz appears to be eyeing Olympic qualification for next summer’s 2024 Games in Paris, but his plan is to vie for a spot on the Hungarian team rather than the United States.

Klotz is a dual citizen, and spoke about his aim to qualify for the 2020 Hungarian Olympic team back in 2018 while he was attending LSU, though he seemingly never got his sporting citizenship changed.

He ultimately competed at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials and placed 37th in the men’s 100 backstroke (55.37) and 63rd in the 50 freestyle (23.50). Klotz also raced at the 2016 U.S. Trials, placing 35th in the 200 back and 41st in the 200 back.

According to rumblings surrounding the Big Brother 25 live feeds, Klotz has said his aim is to qualify for the Hungarian team in 2024, having mentioned back in 2018 that it’s a more “realistic” goal compared to the ultra-elite U.S. squad.

sounds like Matt’s going to try out to swim for Hungary in the Paris 2024 Olympics #bb25 — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) August 9, 2023

The 27-year-old has won numerous gold medals at the Deaflympics, and currently holds LCM deaf world records in the men’s 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 200 back.

In addition to the hurdle Klotz faces without having an adequate training plan for the foreseeable future, with this season of Big Brother marking the show’s longest in history (100 days) with the finale slated for November (if he is eliminated early he can go home, but after a certain point those knocked out remain sequestered until the end of the show), he also has some work to do if he wants hit the Olympic ‘B’ cuts.

His best chance would seemingly be the 100 back, where his personal best time of 54.79 from 2019 falls just under eight-tenths shy of the ‘B’ standard of 54.01. The ‘A’ cut is more than a second faster than his PB at 53.74.

The time would rank sixth among Hungarians swimmers this season, with Hubert Kos (53.11) and Benedek Kovacs (53.67) leading the way under 54 seconds.

Klotz’s next best event would have to be the 50 free, where his 22.85 lifetime best is still a far cry from the Olympic ‘B’ cut of 22.07.

Prior to heading to the Big Brother house, Klotz competed at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, placing 17th in the 50 back (25.52) and 46th in the 100 back (56.51). He also logged a PB of 25.45 in a 50 back time trial.

We also can’t overlook the fact that Klotz would still need to attain Hungarian sporting citizenship inside a tight window, and World Aquatics recently extended the waiting period to three years for those looking to switch nationalities. However, it’s possible Klotz initiated the switch prior to the rule revision in February, which could make it possible.

A native of Cameron Park, Calif., Klotz competed for LSU in the NCAA from 2016 until 2020, with his last collegiate competition coming at the 2020 SEC Championships less than a month prior to the pandemic. He has continued to train out of Baton Rouge since his career concluded, representing Tiger Aquatics in competition.

There have been at least two deaf swimmers to win medals at the Olympic Games, with American Jeffrey Float earning gold as a member of the U.S. men’s team in the 800 free relay at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. South African Terence Parkin competed at both the 2000 and 2004 Games, earning Olympic silver in the men’s 200 breast in Sydney.