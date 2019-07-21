Darragh Greene Chops A Tenth Off Irish Record In 100 Breaststroke

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Live results
- Day 1 prelims start lists
Darragh Greene of Ireland set a new National Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke during the first preliminary session at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, clocking a time of 59.82.
Greene’s swim lowered his old mark of 59.92, set in the semi-finals of the European Championships last August. That swim actually tied him for eighth overall with Russian Kirill Prigoda, and the two had a swim-off to see who would advance to the final. Prigoda ended up winning handily – 59.39 to 1:00.44.
Comparing his two record swims, he was out much quicker today but faded coming down the stretch:
|Greene, 2018 Euros
|Greene, 2019 Worlds
|28.40
|27.95
|31.52
|31.87
|59.92
|59.82
He has now been under a minute three times, also doing so at the Irish Open in March in 59.98.
The 23-year-old ends up on the outside looking in for the semi-finals, placing 17th overall. Andrius Sidlauskas of Lithuania took the last spot into the semis in 59.75.
Adam Peaty leads the field after a blistering morning swim of 57.59, falling just 0.12 outside of his Championship Record set two years ago in Budapest.
Leave a Reply