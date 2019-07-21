Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Darragh Greene Chops A Tenth Off Irish Record In 100 Breaststroke

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Darragh Greene of Ireland set a new National Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke during the first preliminary session at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, clocking a time of 59.82.

Greene’s swim lowered his old mark of 59.92, set in the semi-finals of the European Championships last August. That swim actually tied him for eighth overall with Russian Kirill Prigoda, and the two had a swim-off to see who would advance to the final. Prigoda ended up winning handily – 59.39 to 1:00.44.

Comparing his two record swims, he was out much quicker today but faded coming down the stretch:

Greene, 2018 Euros Greene, 2019 Worlds
28.40 27.95
31.52 31.87
59.92 59.82

He has now been under a minute three times, also doing so at the Irish Open in March in 59.98.

The 23-year-old ends up on the outside looking in for the semi-finals, placing 17th overall. Andrius Sidlauskas of Lithuania took the last spot into the semis in 59.75.

Adam Peaty leads the field after a blistering morning swim of 57.59, falling just 0.12 outside of his Championship Record set two years ago in Budapest.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!