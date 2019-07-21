Darragh Greene Chops A Tenth Off Irish Record In 100 Breaststroke

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Darragh Greene of Ireland set a new National Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke during the first preliminary session at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, clocking a time of 59.82.

Greene’s swim lowered his old mark of 59.92, set in the semi-finals of the European Championships last August. That swim actually tied him for eighth overall with Russian Kirill Prigoda, and the two had a swim-off to see who would advance to the final. Prigoda ended up winning handily – 59.39 to 1:00.44.

Comparing his two record swims, he was out much quicker today but faded coming down the stretch:

Greene, 2018 Euros Greene, 2019 Worlds 28.40 27.95 31.52 31.87 59.92 59.82

He has now been under a minute three times, also doing so at the Irish Open in March in 59.98.

The 23-year-old ends up on the outside looking in for the semi-finals, placing 17th overall. Andrius Sidlauskas of Lithuania took the last spot into the semis in 59.75.

Adam Peaty leads the field after a blistering morning swim of 57.59, falling just 0.12 outside of his Championship Record set two years ago in Budapest.