Daily Swim Coach Workout #780

PS

8 x 50 EN1 @ 1:10 (odd FR, even NF)

Transition 3:00

9 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 3:50

[8 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 4:20

[8 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 4:30

[7 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 4:50

[7 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 5:00

[(6 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 5:20

[(1 x 100 FR K EN2 @ 2:40

[(6 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 5:30

[(1 x 100 FR K EN2 @ 3:00

[6 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 5:50

[6 x 200 FR K EN2 @ 6:00



Transition 3:00

#PreSeniorA

9 x 50 EN2 FR Desc 1-3 @ :50

Rest :30

9 x 50 EN2 BK Desc 1-3 @ 1:00

Rest :30

9 x 50 EN2 BR Desc 1-3 @ 1:10

Rest 1:00

9 x 100 IM EN2 Desc 1-3 @ 1:50

#PreSeniorB

9 x 50 EN2 FR Desc 1-3 @ :55

Rest :30

9 x 50 EN2 BK Desc 1-3 @ 1:10

Rest :30

9 x 50 EN2 BR Desc 1-3 @ 1:15

Rest 1:00

8 x 100 IM EN2 Desc 1-4 @ 2:00

#PreSeniorC

9 x 50 EN2 FR Desc 1-3 @ 1:00

Rest :30

9 x 50 EN2 BK Desc 1-3 @ 1:10

Rest :30

9 x 50 EN2 BR Desc 1-3 @ 1:20

Rest 1:00

6 x 100 IM EN2 Desc 1-3 @ 2:15

Transition 8:00 Prepare for Open Water Set

Swim 15:00 EN2 FR [open water course]

200 EZ CH







Coach Notes

Some good aerobic kicking, a descend set IM based, and then we are doing some practice swimming around buoys in the pool to prepare for an open water race this weekend.



