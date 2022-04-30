Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #641

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  14 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm-Up:
    1 x 300 @ 5:00 Loosen
    1 x 400 @ 6:00 – Snorkel – Watch your hands – correct mistakes
    12 x 25 @ :35 – UW 3 Ea. – R-Side, L-Side, Back, Front
    Rest :30
    4 x 25 @ :45 – Fly – Min FOUR UW Kicks
    2 x 50 @ :50 – BK – Min FIVE UW Kicks
    2 x 50 @ :55 – BR – Accler8 Hands and Pause at Front
    6 x 25 @ :30 – Max Speed to 15 Meters – 10 Meters Moderate
    
Kicking:
    A
         4 x 100 @ 2:00 – 1:50 – 1:40 – 1:30 – W/ Snorkel
            Rest :30
            4 x 50 @ 1:00 – :55 – :50 – :45 – W/ Snorkel
            Rest :30
            4 x 25 @ :40 – :35 – :30 :25 – FR W/ Board
            Rest :50
    B
        
            3 x 100 @ 2:10 – 2:00 – 1:50 – W/ Snorkel
            Rest :30
            5 x 50 @ 1:10 – 1:05 – 1:00 – :55 – :50 W/ Snorkel
            Rest :30
            4 x 25 @ :45 – :40 – :35 – :30 – FR W/ Board
            Rest :30
            
Swim:
    1 x 18:00
        [Breathe Every 3 – at lowest Stroke Count – At Whistle Sprint to next wall – No Breath]
        [Up and Out 15 Squats – Down and In – Max Speed and Distance UW Kick – Return]
        [Breathe Every 3 – at the lowest Stroke Count]
            
Backstroke:
    6 x 25 @ :40 – 3 UW KICK – 3 Second Hold Shoulder Roll – Hands @ Side
    6 x 25 @ :40 – NO UW KICK-Pull On Lane Line-Shape and Finish-NOT STRAIGT ARM
    6 x 25 @ :45 – NO UW KICK – Headless Backstroke – Look and Adjust Depth of Pull
    4 x 100 @ 2:00 – PIAT – MIN. 6 UW Kick
    6 x 50 @ :55 – PIAT – MIN 6 UW Kick
    
Swim Down
    1 x 200 EZ

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

UW= Underwater – Thanks to the Swimming Wizard for the 18:00 Set!


Chris Brookover
Advanced Program Director – Head Coach, Mt. Laurel YMCA

