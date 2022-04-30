Daily Swim Coach Workout #641

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm-Up:
1 x 300 @ 5:00 Loosen
1 x 400 @ 6:00 – Snorkel – Watch your hands – correct mistakes
12 x 25 @ :35 – UW 3 Ea. – R-Side, L-Side, Back, Front
Rest :30
4 x 25 @ :45 – Fly – Min FOUR UW Kicks
2 x 50 @ :50 – BK – Min FIVE UW Kicks
2 x 50 @ :55 – BR – Accler8 Hands and Pause at Front
6 x 25 @ :30 – Max Speed to 15 Meters – 10 Meters Moderate
Kicking:
A
4 x 100 @ 2:00 – 1:50 – 1:40 – 1:30 – W/ Snorkel
Rest :30
4 x 50 @ 1:00 – :55 – :50 – :45 – W/ Snorkel
Rest :30
4 x 25 @ :40 – :35 – :30 :25 – FR W/ Board
Rest :50
B
3 x 100 @ 2:10 – 2:00 – 1:50 – W/ Snorkel
Rest :30
5 x 50 @ 1:10 – 1:05 – 1:00 – :55 – :50 W/ Snorkel
Rest :30
4 x 25 @ :45 – :40 – :35 – :30 – FR W/ Board
Rest :30
Swim:
1 x 18:00
[Breathe Every 3 – at lowest Stroke Count – At Whistle Sprint to next wall – No Breath]
[Up and Out 15 Squats – Down and In – Max Speed and Distance UW Kick – Return]
[Breathe Every 3 – at the lowest Stroke Count]
Backstroke:
6 x 25 @ :40 – 3 UW KICK – 3 Second Hold Shoulder Roll – Hands @ Side
6 x 25 @ :40 – NO UW KICK-Pull On Lane Line-Shape and Finish-NOT STRAIGT ARM
6 x 25 @ :45 – NO UW KICK – Headless Backstroke – Look and Adjust Depth of Pull
4 x 100 @ 2:00 – PIAT – MIN. 6 UW Kick
6 x 50 @ :55 – PIAT – MIN 6 UW Kick
Swim Down
1 x 200 EZ
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
UW= Underwater – Thanks to the Swimming Wizard for the 18:00 Set!
Chris Brookover
Advanced Program Director – Head Coach, Mt. Laurel YMCA
