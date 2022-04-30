Daily Swim Coach Workout #641

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-Up:

1 x 300 @ 5:00 Loosen

1 x 400 @ 6:00 – Snorkel – Watch your hands – correct mistakes

12 x 25 @ :35 – UW 3 Ea. – R-Side, L-Side, Back, Front

Rest :30

4 x 25 @ :45 – Fly – Min FOUR UW Kicks

2 x 50 @ :50 – BK – Min FIVE UW Kicks

2 x 50 @ :55 – BR – Accler8 Hands and Pause at Front

6 x 25 @ :30 – Max Speed to 15 Meters – 10 Meters Moderate



Kicking:

A

4 x 100 @ 2:00 – 1:50 – 1:40 – 1:30 – W/ Snorkel

Rest :30

4 x 50 @ 1:00 – :55 – :50 – :45 – W/ Snorkel

Rest :30

4 x 25 @ :40 – :35 – :30 :25 – FR W/ Board

Rest :50

B



3 x 100 @ 2:10 – 2:00 – 1:50 – W/ Snorkel

Rest :30

5 x 50 @ 1:10 – 1:05 – 1:00 – :55 – :50 W/ Snorkel

Rest :30

4 x 25 @ :45 – :40 – :35 – :30 – FR W/ Board

Rest :30



Swim:

1 x 18:00

[Breathe Every 3 – at lowest Stroke Count – At Whistle Sprint to next wall – No Breath]

[Up and Out 15 Squats – Down and In – Max Speed and Distance UW Kick – Return]

[Breathe Every 3 – at the lowest Stroke Count]



Backstroke:

6 x 25 @ :40 – 3 UW KICK – 3 Second Hold Shoulder Roll – Hands @ Side

6 x 25 @ :40 – NO UW KICK-Pull On Lane Line-Shape and Finish-NOT STRAIGT ARM

6 x 25 @ :45 – NO UW KICK – Headless Backstroke – Look and Adjust Depth of Pull

4 x 100 @ 2:00 – PIAT – MIN. 6 UW Kick

6 x 50 @ :55 – PIAT – MIN 6 UW Kick



Swim Down

1 x 200 EZ