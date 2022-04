2022 U.S Trials: Day 5 Finals Preview It’s the last finals session, and after missing out in the 100 free, Abbey Weitzeil looks to finally punch her ticket to Worlds in the 50 free.

Qualification Doubles Leave Tough Medley Relay Choices for US Coaches Claire Curzan caused a Medley Relay conundrum for Team USA coaches when she qualified to swim the 100 fly, 100 free, and 100 back at the World Championships.