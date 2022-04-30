Matt Hurst Hired As New Head Coach Of Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club

Former Penn State associate head coach Matt Hurst revealed in an email sent to Penn State swimmers yesterday that he had been hired by the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club as head coach and will start his new job on June 2 this year. He will be replacing Doug Lennox, who took the head coaching position in May 2021 and stepped down earlier this year. Since then, Aaron Montgomery had been filling in as interim head coach.

Hurst was promoted to associate head coach at Penn State in January. Prior to then, he had been serving the team as an assistant coach since 2015. In his brief stint as associate head coach, Penn State sent three men and one woman to NCAAs, although none of the swimmers scored any points. In addition, the Nittany Lions finished 10th out of 12 teams at the women’s Big Ten championships and 8th out of 8 at the men’s Big Ten championships. Since 2015, the team’s best finish at women’s Big Tens was 7th out of 12 teams in 2016, and their best finish at men’s Big Tens was 7th out of 10 teams in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

In his time at Penn State, Hurst worked with sprinters like Irish Olympian Shane Ryan and Puerto Rican Olympian Gabe Castano. Ryan was a four-time Big Ten Champion, and finished third in the 100 back at 2015 NCAAs.

The Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club swim team is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Hurst is a native of suburban Philadelphia, and Stamford is about the same distance from home for him as State College is. He swam collegiately at Southern Connecticut State University, where he was an 11-time All-American at the Division II level.

Chelsea Piers is the former club of swimmers such as Olympians Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, NCAA Champion Gretchen Walsh, and world junior champion Maxine Parker.