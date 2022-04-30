19 More Records Fall on Day 2 of 2022 USMS Spring Nationals

2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships

April 28- May 1, 2022

San Antonio, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Meet central

Psych sheets

Results

The records are continuing to fall in San Antonio at the 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships. After setting four new USMS marks on Day 1, the nation’s top masters swimmers rewrote the books on 19 more records on Day 2.

Olympian Rick Colella (1972 and 1976, one bronze) broke three records on Friday. He won the men’s 70-74 400 IM with a time of 4:43.56, destroying the previous national mark of 5:08.59. He also broke the 70-74 record in the 50 breast with 29.84, a drop of 1.8 seconds from the previous record that had stood since 2016. Finally, Colella took a massive 8.8-second bite out of the 70-74 200 free record, winning the event with 1:56.50.

Chuck Barnes won the men’s 45-49 100 fly in 50.20, erasing a 12-year-old national mark of 50.90. He also won the 45-49 100 back in a record-breaking time of 51.49 – the old mark of 51.55 had stood since 2011.

Laura Val broke a pair of women’s 70-74 records, winning the 100 fly in 1:09.20 and the 100 back with 1:05.60. She had previously set both records earlier this spring with 1:10.40 and 1:08.98, respectively.

Diann Uustal was another double record breaker. She won the women’s 75-79 200 freestyle (2:32.99) and 75-79 100 backstroke (1:19.99), lowering her own records by 12.6 seconds in the free (old mark was 2:45.66) and by .70 in the back (old record was 1:20.69). These are just two of the many national records she holds in the age group.

The USMS national meet has 1,816 registered swimmers, including U.S. Olympians Josh Davis (1996 and 2000 Olympics, three golds and two silvers), Josh Prenot (2016, one silver), Melissa Belote Ripley (1972 and 1976, three golds), Dave Wharton (1988 and 1992, one silver), and Ashley Whitney (1996, one gold), as well as Burkina Faso Olympian Angelika Ouedraogo (2012, 2016, and 2020).

USMS Records Broken on Day 2*

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 400 IM (4:43.56)

Katie Glenn, Off Piste Aquatics: women’s 45-49 50 breaststroke (29.42)

Steve West, Novaquatics Masters: men’s 50-54 50 breaststroke (26.20)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 50 breaststroke (29.84)

Laura Val, Tamalpais Aquatics Masters: women’s 70-74 100 butterfly (1:09.20)

Susan Meyers, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 80-84 100 butterfly (1:45.24)

Chuck Barnes, New England Masters Swim Club: men’s 45-49 100 butterfly (50.20)

Andrew McPherson, Davis Aquatic Masters: men’s 75-79 100 butterfly (1:07.45)

Richard Abrahams, Colorado Masters: men’s 75-79 100 butterfly (1:06.01)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 200 freestyle (2:32.99)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 200 freestyle (1:56.50)

Laura Val, Tamalpais Aquatic Masters: women’s 70-74 100 backstroke (1:05.60)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 100 backstroke (1:19.99)

Chuck Barnes, New England Masters Swim Club: men’s 45-49 100 backstroke (51.49)

New York Athletic Club: women’s 18+ 200 medley relay (1:44.29)

Lone Star Masters: women’s 65+ 200 medley relay (2:18.00)

Lone Star Masters: men’s 55+ 200 medley relay (1:45.05)

Lone Star Masters: men’s 65+ 200 medley relay (1:49.55)

Lone Star Masters: mixed 65+ 200 freestyle relay (1:45.58)

*Note: All records are subject to change pending verification.