2022 U.S Trials: Day 5 Finals Preview

2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

It’s been a great week of racing in Greensboro, but all good things must come to an end. It’s day 5, and the last session of 2022 U.S International Team Trials. The Worlds team is almost set, though there are a couple swimmers looking hoping to lock in their first berths. On tap is the women’s 500 free, 200 IM, men’s 800 free, and 50 free.

Katie Ledecky looks to make it four-for-four tonight in the women’s 1500. She’s already won the 200/400/800 this week. 400 IM champion Katie Grimes comes in as the #2 seed and she’s got Sandpiper teammates Bella Sims and Paige Kuwata with her in the heat as well. Either of them, along with #3 seed Sierra Schmidt could challenge for second place.

After Alex Walsh, the women’s 200 IM is wide open. Expect Beata Nelson and Leah Hayes to push her though–they’re both still hoping to land a spot on the Worlds team.

The men’s 200 IM could see a repeat of the battle in the 400 IM between Chase Kalisz and Carson Foster, but there are swimmers who could break up the 1-2. Trenton Julian qualified second with a 1:58.30 and is having a great meet. Kieran Smith added 2.37 seconds from his seed time to qualify seventh. Could he be saving something for tonight?

After getting out-touched in the 400 free, Ross Dant looks to bounce back tonight and qualify in the 800 free. Bobby Finke is the favorite to win, but the race for second could get interesting. Also in the mix is Charlie Clark, who made the team in the 1500. There’s also Will Gallant, who scratched the 400 free on Day 4, presumably to focus on this race.

Erika Brown leads the women’s 50 free with a 24.48 from prelims. She’ll have seven of her Olympic teammates in the field with her though, so a win isn’t from a sure thing. Among them is Abbey Weitzeil, who hasn’t made the Worlds team yet, and Claire Curzan, who already has a busy Worlds schedule.

It’ll be a close race in the men’s 50 free as well. Michael Andrew qualified first in 21.68, three hundredths ahead of Caeleb Dressel. This will be their third head-to-head of the week. Brooks Curry, Ryan Held, and David Curtiss were all also under 22 seconds this morning, though they’ll have to drop time to unseat Dressel and Andrew.