Daily Swim Coach Workout #296

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
3x fins
100 z1b free drill on 1:40 [one arm]
50 z1b breast pull [with fly kick] on 50
100 z1b back drill on 1:40 [3-scull catch]
4x 25 z1b fly drill sequence on 30
50 z1b free drill [scull]
#SR-5, #SR-4
4x
4x 100 z1a IM on 1:20
2x 75 z1a back kick on 1:20 [5 fly kick minimum]
#SR-3
4x
4x 100 z1a IM on 1:30
2x 75 z1a back kick on 1:20 [5 fly kick minimum]
#SR-2
4x
3x 100 z1a IM on 1:40
2x 75 z1a back kick on 1:30 [5 fly kick minimum]
#SR-1
4x
3x 100 z1a bk/fr on 1:40
2x 75 z1a back kick on 1:30 [5 fly kick minimum]
#SR-5
4x 800 z1a free on 9:10
#SR-4
4x 800 z1a free on 9:40
#SR-3
4x 800 z1a free on 10:10
#SR-2
5x 500 z1a free on 7:30
#SR-1
4x 500 z1a free on 8:45
200 z1b choice mandatory cool down
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
we use the 3S energy zone descriptions, so z1-2-3 are similar to EN1-2-3 and z4-5 are similar to SP…
our hashtags are for the different levels of our senior group #SR-1 to #SR-5 (junior national level)
Shawn Klosterman
Head Coach / C.O.O., Berzerker
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.