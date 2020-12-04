Daily Swim Coach Workout #296

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

3x fins

100 z1b free drill on 1:40 [one arm]

50 z1b breast pull [with fly kick] on 50

100 z1b back drill on 1:40 [3-scull catch]

4x 25 z1b fly drill sequence on 30

50 z1b free drill [scull]

#SR-5, #SR-4

4x

4x 100 z1a IM on 1:20

2x 75 z1a back kick on 1:20 [5 fly kick minimum]

#SR-3

4x

4x 100 z1a IM on 1:30

2x 75 z1a back kick on 1:20 [5 fly kick minimum]

#SR-2

4x

3x 100 z1a IM on 1:40

2x 75 z1a back kick on 1:30 [5 fly kick minimum]

#SR-1

4x

3x 100 z1a bk/fr on 1:40

2x 75 z1a back kick on 1:30 [5 fly kick minimum]

#SR-5

4x 800 z1a free on 9:10

#SR-4

4x 800 z1a free on 9:40

#SR-3

4x 800 z1a free on 10:10

#SR-2

5x 500 z1a free on 7:30

#SR-1

4x 500 z1a free on 8:45



200 z1b choice mandatory cool down