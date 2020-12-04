Toussaint Ties Own Dutch 50 Back Record At Rotterdam Prelims

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

The records were nearly uncountable this morning during the heats of the Rotterdam Qualification Meet taking place in the Netherlands, with Arno Kamminga, Tes Schouten, Noe Ponti, Louis Croenen, and Kira Toussaint among the new mark-makers.

For her part, 26-year-old Toussaint produced a time of 27.49 in the women’s 50m backstroke this morning, a time which matches her Dutch national record. She originally logged this result at the Berlin stop of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series. However, she managed to match the mark here and land lane 4 for tonight’s final.

Toussaint has been on a tear this year as a member of the International Swimming League (ISL) London Roar. It culminated with the former Tennessee Vol producing a new World Record in the women’s SCM 50 backstroke with a time of 25.60.

She finished 21st in the overall money standings table and 17th in the MVP standings, having accumulated a total of 179.0 points throughout the season.