19-Year-Old Schouten Takes Down 2009 Dutch Breast Record

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

In addition to Arno Kamminga producing a new national record in the men’s 200m breast during heats of day 2 of the Rotterdam Qualification Meet, Tes Schouten accomplished the same feat on the women’s side of the event.

19-year-old Schouten fired off a top-seeded effort of 2:26.95 in prelims of this Olympic qualifier to not only check-in with a big-time personal best, but to easily overtake the old Dutch Record that had been on the books since the supersuit era.

The previous Dutch standard stood at the 2:28.02 Lia Dekker put up way back in 2009, with the time staying in place for over a decade. However, teenager Schouten finally cracked it wide open, dropping over a second from the standard to check-in with the first-ever sub-2:27 mark of any Dutch female ever.

Entering this meet Schouten’s PB in this event rested at the 2:28.33 she produced in 2018 at the Swim Meet – the Hague. As such, she has entered entirely new territory with her monster effort, with the finals yet to go tonight.

Splits for Schouten’s effort included: 1:09.41/1:17.54 for her 2:26.95.

She’ll need to find a way to hack even more time away, however, as the FINA ‘A’ cut for the 2020 Olympic Games is a speedy 2:25.52.