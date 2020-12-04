Kamminga Slices .01 Off Dutch Record For 2:07.17 200 Breast

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

A trio of records bit the dust during day 2 heats of the 2020 Rotterdam Qualification Meet (RQM), with Arno Kamminga, Kira Toussaint and Tes Schouten putting the rest of their Dutch compatriots on notice.

As a refresher, per the Dutch Olympic selection policy, the first phase of Olympic qualification for Dutch swimmers began with the 2019 World Championships and ends with Rotterdam. Any swimming events without two qualifiers after this weekend would still be up for grabs if anyone could notch a qualifying time at either the 2021 Swim Cup Eindhoven in April or the 2021 European Championships.

For 25-year-old Kamminga, the on-fire breaststroker already hit a new 50m breast national mark yesterday but he doubled down with another new standard in the 200m.

Entering this meet, the man’s PB and national mark in the men’s 2breast rested at the 2:07.18 he logged earlier this year at the Antwerp Diamond Race. Flashforward to Rotterdam this morning, however, and the European Short Course Champion sliced .01 off of that result to check-in with a revised record of 2:07.17.

Splits for his Antwerp swim versus this morning are as follows:

Old Record of 2:07.18 – 1:01.58/1:05.60

New Record of 2:07.17 – 1:01.17/1:06.00

With his .01 reduction, with the final still to go, Kamminga now moves up one spot among the all-time male performers, tying American Josh Prenot in slot #6.

RANK EVENT TIME PTS ATHLETE NF YOB COMPETITION COUNTRY / DATE 1 Men 200 Breaststroke 2:06.12 WR 1013 CHUPKOV Anton RUS 1997 18th FINA World Championships 2019 KOR

26 Jul 2019 2 Men 200 Breaststroke 2:06.67 1000 WILSON Matthew AUS 1998 18th FINA World Championships 2019 KOR

25 Jul 2019 2 Men 200 Breaststroke 2:06.67 WR 1008 WATANABE Ippei JPN 1997 10th Tokyo Swimming Championships JPN

28 Jan 2017 4 Men 200 Breaststroke 2:07.01 WR 1007 YAMAGUCHI Akihiro JPN 1994 67th Japan National Sports Festival – Swimming Com JPN

15 Sep 2012 5 Men 200 Breaststroke 2:07.02 978 SATO Shoma JPN 2001 Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition JPN

04 Oct 2020 6 Men 200 Breaststroke 2:07.17 996 PRENOT Josh & Arno Kamminga USA NED 1993 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Rotterdam Qualification Meet USA

30 Jun 2016

Of note, Kamminga had already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games via his semifinals performance at the 2019 FINA World Championships.