Daily Swim Coach Workout #265

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up: Repeat 4x 10 sec rest

100 free (50 kick/50 drill)

100 breast (50 drill/50 swim)

100 back swim

100 fly (25 kick/50 drill/25swim)

Kick Work: Repeat 4x

100 @ 1:30 IM kick on back

150 @ 2:15 IM/free kick w/board

200 @ 3:00 free kick w/board for time desc.

IM Turn Work:

14×50 @ 1:00 IM/IM transition

Main Set: Repeat 5x (fly/back/breast/free/IM)

300 @ 4:30 kick/pull/swim

200 @ 3:00 kick/swim

100 @ 1:30 SPRINT for time (<PB+6)

