Tennessee Commit Summer Smith Posts 3 Best Times at CRA Swim Meet

CRA October Meet

Oct. 30- Nov. 1, 2020

Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, MA

Course: SCY

Results available on Meet Mobile

A small meet in Wellesley, MA between Bluefish Swim Club and Charles River Aquatics was a showcase for fast swimming last weekend, featuring a National Junior Team Member and several of the nation’s top age-group swimmers.

Leading the pack was Tennessee commit and National Junior Team member Summer Smith, who posted best times in all four of the events she swam. Traditionally a stronger LCM swimmer where she owns 6 Olympic Trials cuts, Smith now ranks her with some of the top recruits in the country for the class of 2021.

Smith began the night by winning her signature event, the 400 IM, where she dropped over 1.5 seconds off of her best time to finish in a time of 4:12.18. Nationally, Smith now ranks 6th in the event, across all age-groups.

She then re-entered the pool for the 200 backstroke, finishing 2nd overall in the mixed field and hitting another 1.5 second time drop. Hitting the pad in a time of 1:57.28, Smith now owns the 3rd fastest time in the country in the 17-18 age-group.

Finishing the night, Smith swam two of her “off” events, the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. In the 100 butterfly, Smith threw down a time of 55.66 to slide .7 under her previous best of 56.41. She then returned in the 100 freestyle, posting a time of 51.81 to cut .2 off of her previous best.

In the 400 IM, 14-year-old Alana Lean finished 4th overall behind Smith, posting an impressive drop of her own. Lean swam a time of 4:29.08 to drop over 10 second off of her previous best time (4:39.39). With her time, lean now owns the 7th fastest 13-14 time in the country in the event, also earning her first Futures cut in the event.

Throughout the weekend, Lean also dropped time in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke.

Beginning in the 200 freestyle, Lean posted a time of 1:56.66, to chop almost 1.5 seconds off of her best time (1:58.09), finishing first overall.

She then swam to a final time of 2:02.14 in the 200 backstroke, cutting a second off of her previous best (2:03.14). Although Lean’s time does not appear to be sanctioned as it does not appear in the USA Swimming database, it would rank her 2nd in the country for the 13-14 age-group if it was.

Other Highlights: