SSPC: James Gibson On Managing Best Athletes in the World, Finding Right “Fit”

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Energy Standard head coach James Gibson to talk about managing the best athletes in the world. James talks about finding the right fit for each athlete in his training group and how that can look very different from athlete to athlete. What isn’t different, though, is that when they come to Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey to train, it’s all business.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

