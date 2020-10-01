Daily Swim Coach Workout #232

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1 x
1 x 600 @ 9:00 100 free swim 100 choice K D
12 x 50 @ :55 IM ORDER K D, D S, S BUILD 3RD 50 TO FAST RACE FINISHES
4 X
4 X 25 K @ :25 :30 :30 :35 BY ROUNDS FREE KICK W BOARD DES TO ALL OUT SNORKEL
1 X 100 K K D S @ 1:40 50 R ARM L ARM 25 SIDE KICK W 1 ROTATIONS 25 SWIM SNORKEL
1 X
2 X 400 1 W PADDLES @ AP W SNORKEL 5:20 5:40 5:50
8 X 25 BEST ODD DES BY 2 @ :30 K K, K D, D S, S S :30
4 X 200 1-2 PULL AP 3 -4 FAST @ 2:30 2:40 2:50 :30 SEC REST ON # 2
8 X 25 IM ORDER BLD FAST @ :25 ALL LANES
8 X 100 AP-4 @ 1:15 1:20 1:25 1:30 BY GROUPS
8 X 25 4 BK 4 BR DES 1-4 @ :35 ALL LANES
16 X 50 DES 1-4 BY 4’S TO ALL OUT @ :50 :45 :40 :35 BY ROUNDS
8 X 25 BEST ODD DES BY 2 @ :30 S S, S D, D K, K K
8 X
1 X 25 @ :45 15 SEC KICK ON WALL EXTENDED FREE OR BREAST, DROP UW’S 1/2 LAP IN SWIM EASY\
1 X
1 X 400 @ 6:00 25 EASY FREE 50 ALL OUT BEST ODD 25 EASY FREE
4 X
1 X 25 BLD @ :25 BEST ODD
1 X 50 NS @ :50 BEST ODD
1 X 25 SPR @ :35 FREE ODD BEST ODD ON EVEN
1 X
1 X 400 @ 25 BEST ODD ALL OUT 50 MOD FREE 25 BEST ODD ALL OUT
4 X 50 EASY WARM DOWN
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
AP = AEROBIC PACE
AP -4 = MILE PACE
UW = UNDERWATERS
Jeff Kincaid
Senior Program Director, SEVA Seahawks
