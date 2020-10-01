Rikako Ikee Drops Nearly 1 Second To Place 4th In 50 Free Final

96TH JAPAN STUDENT SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 1st – Sunday, October 4th

Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center

LCM (50m)

Entries (in Japanese)

SwimSwam Preview

Results

After a 594-day hiatus, Japanese Olympic finalist Rikako Ikee was back to racing, having taken on the women’s 50m free at the Tokyo Special Swimming Tournament last month.

The 20-year-old leukemia-stricken record holder produced a quality time of 26.32, with a video of the star emerging from the water, clearly overwhelmed with emotions.

Flash forward to today at the 96th Japan Student Swimming Championships and Ikee took her competitive return to a new level, making her first official final.

Shining in her sole individual event here in Tokyo, Ikee posted a time of 25.87 in the heats to place 6th in the 50m free early rounds. In the final, which took place just 2 hours later, Ikee improved to a 4th place finish, hitting a time of 25.62. Runa Imai took the title in 24.93 as the only swimmer to dip under the 25-second threshold.

Comparing her 26.32 from just last month to her 25.62 performance tonight, Ikee dropped nearly an entire second in just a month’s time. Ikee called tonight’s outing ‘my best time of my 2nd life.’

Ikee owns the national record in this event with the 24.21 she posted in 2018.

Look for a full meet recap to follow.