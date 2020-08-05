Daily Swim Coach Workout #174

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:30 alternating IM and Free by 100, and drill/swim by 200 (sets of two 100’s)
2 minute explanation of next set
2x
8 x 75 @ 1:10 Alternate IM order on odds and free hypoxic breathing (5th stroke) on evens (EN3)
8 x 25 @ :30 continue IM/Free pattern (SP1)
1 x 0 @ :30 rest
4 x 75 @ 1:30 kick IM (25 of each stroke, no free) EN2
4 x 25 @ :30 free kick partner racing SP2
1 x 0 @ :30 rest
2 minute explanation of next set
5x
2 x 150 @ 2:10 IM (50 of each stroke, except free) EN2-3
1 x 100 @ 1:10 freestyle breathing 3rd stroke SP1
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
4 x 50s Progressively slower warm down on 1:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
EN 1-3 are Endurance levels, Max heart rate (75-89%)
SP 1-3 are Sprint levels, Max Heart rate (90-100%)
REC is recovery
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply