Daily Swim Coach Workout #174

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 alternating IM and Free by 100, and drill/swim by 200 (sets of two 100’s)

2 minute explanation of next set

2x

8 x 75 @ 1:10 Alternate IM order on odds and free hypoxic breathing (5th stroke) on evens (EN3)

8 x 25 @ :30 continue IM/Free pattern (SP1)

1 x 0 @ :30 rest

4 x 75 @ 1:30 kick IM (25 of each stroke, no free) EN2

4 x 25 @ :30 free kick partner racing SP2

1 x 0 @ :30 rest

2 minute explanation of next set

5x

2 x 150 @ 2:10 IM (50 of each stroke, except free) EN2-3

1 x 100 @ 1:10 freestyle breathing 3rd stroke SP1

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

4 x 50s Progressively slower warm down on 1:00