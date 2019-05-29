D3 Southern Virginia University Adds Swimming for the 2019-2020 Season

Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, VA, announced that they will be adding both men’s and women’s swimming for the 2019-2020 season.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains about three hours southeast of Washington, DC and enrolls roughly 1,000 students. While not officially sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the school bills itself as a gathering place for students of that faith, and has an honor code “based on the values of the Church.”
The Knights compete in the Division III Capital Athletic Conference. Last year, five schools competed at CAC championships, and the University of Mary Washington won both the men’s and women’s team titles. However, Frostburg State and York College of Pennsylvania are both leaving the conference after this year, meaning that even with the addition of SVU, only four teams will compete at the conference championships next season.
This addition continues the recent trend of Division II and III schools adding swim programs, even as it feels like Division I programs are increasingly at risk of being cut. In the state of Virginia alone, Lynchburg University, Randolph College, Roanoke College, and Virginia Wesleyan University all recently debuted or revived programs over the past few years, while Bridgewater and Emory and Henry Colleges both added men’s teams.
BUENA VISTA, VA. — Southern Virginia University Director of Athletics Jason Lamb today announced men’s and women’s swimming as the newest NCAA Division III sports offered by the University.
“This is an exciting time for the University,” said Lamb. “This will provide additional opportunities for more student-athletes to pursue their education and continue to play a sport they love.”
Swimming is classified as an NCAA DIII winter sport — seasons begin as early as late October and run through mid-February. The new men’s and women’s swim teams will compete immediately in the 2019 season as members of the Capital Athletic Conference, joining Mary Washington, York (Pa.), Salisbury and St. Mary’s (Md.).
“We will continue to seek top-talent that aligns with our mission and goals,” said Lamb. “We are excited to continue to grow with the swimming program and look forward to their future success.”
The announcement of the swimming marks the eighth and ninth program’s added under Lamb. The school is currently conducting a search for the program’s first head coach.
