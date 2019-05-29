D3 Southern Virginia University Adds Swimming for the 2019-2020 Season

Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, VA, announced that they will be adding both men’s and women’s swimming for the 2019-2020 season.

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains about three hours southeast of Washington, DC and enrolls roughly 1,000 students. While not officially sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the school bills itself as a gathering place for students of that faith, and has an honor code “based on the values of the Church.”

The Knights compete in the Division III Capital Athletic Conference. Last year, five schools competed at CAC championships, and the University of Mary Washington won both the men’s and women’s team titles. However, Frostburg State and York College of Pennsylvania are both leaving the conference after this year, meaning that even with the addition of SVU, only four teams will compete at the conference championships next season.

This addition continues the recent trend of Division II and III schools adding swim programs, even as it feels like Division I programs are increasingly at risk of being cut. In the state of Virginia alone, Lynchburg University, Randolph College, Roanoke College, and Virginia Wesleyan University all recently debuted or revived programs over the past few years, while Bridgewater and Emory and Henry Colleges both added men’s teams.

Full Press Release

Courtesy of SVU Athletics