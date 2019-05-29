UC San Diego’s Schilling Leads Division II Water Polo All-America Teams

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. – Western Water Polo Association champion and NCAA quarterfinalist UC San Diego boasts five of the 22 members of the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division II All-America teams.

The Tritons’ Chanel Schilling leads the teams as the Division II Player of the Year, while UCSD coach Brad Kreutzkamp was tabbed as the coach of the year to go with his WWPA conference honor.

Schilling put in 36 goals and added 21 steals and two assists, while drawing 48 exclusions en route to WWPA Co-Player of the Year honors. Teammates and fellow WWPA first teamers Bennett Bugelli and Ciara Franke join Schilling on the ACWPC All-America first team. Franke put in 53 goals and added 32 steals and 10 assists, while Bugelli made 179 saves in 598 minutes of action (7.55 goals against average).

Cal State East Bay’s Auriel Bill, who garnered her second straight WWPA Player of the Year nod alongside Schilling, also was tabbed as a first team All-American. Bill notched 48 goals, 51 assists and 34 steals and was the top scorer for the Pioneers with 99 points alongside fellow first teamer Adrien Van Dyke (65 goals, 34 assists, 26 steals).

Azusa Pacific and Cal State East Bay managed three All-America selections apiece, while Salem, Cal State Monterey Bay and Fresno Pacific garnered two each. Concordia (Irvine), Gannon, McKendree, Mercyhurst and Sonoma State each boast one selection to round out the Division II All-America teams.

Kreutzkamp led the Tritons to a 22-14 mark and a #14 national ranking, including the WWPA regular season and tournament crowns, en route to the Coach of the Year nod.

2019 ACWPC Division II All-America Teams