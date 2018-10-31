CSP Tideriders’ Mitchell, Snyder and Mather Make Verbal Commitments

A trio of senior standouts from St. Louis, Missouri’s CSP Tideriders have recently committed to swim in college: Paige Mitchell, Bella Snyder, and Maddie Mather.

Paige Mitchell – San Diego State University

Mitchell is a senior at Ladue Horton Watkins High School. As a sophomore at the 2017 Missouri Class 1 State Championships, she placed 2nd in both the 200 free (1:51.93) and 500 free (4:59.08). In the spring of her junior year she competed at the Ozark Swimming Senior Short Course Championships and won the 200 free and 500 free and was runner-up in the 1000 free and 200 back. A month later she had an outstanding meet at Columbia Sectionals, going best times in the 200/500/1000 free, 200 back, and 100 fly and making A finals in the 200/500/1000 free and 200 fly.

SDSU finished 2nd at the 2018 MWC Championships. Mitchell’s best times would already score in the B final of the 500 free and C final of the 200 free at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 53.46

200 free – 1:50.50

500 free – 4:52.54

Isabella (Bella) Snyder – University of Massachusetts, Amherst

A senior at Ursuline Academy, Snyder is a distance freestyler who is more efficient the longer she is in the water. She won the 1000 free and was 4th in the 500 free at Ozark Swimming Senior Short Course Championships in February. At Columbia Sectionals in March, she finished 4th in the 1650 and 8th in the 1000, earning PBs in both events, and in the 200 free as well. She swam the 200/400/800 freestyle events at NCSA Summer Championships.

UMass came in 6th at the 2018 Atlantic-10 Championships. Snyder will be an immediate-impact player when she arrives in Amherst; she would have scored in the 1650 free (12th) and is within about a second of getting finals swims in the 200 free and 500 free.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:53.74

500 free – 5:00.64

1000 free – 10:13.03

1650 free – 17:14.26

Maddie Mather – University of Nebraska at Omaha

Mather attends Cor Jesu Academy, the 6th-place team at the 2018 Missouri Class 2 State Championships. She specializes in free and breast and finished 3rd in the 500 free at the state meet (5:07.95). After notching a PB in the 500 at high school states, she hit a pair of lifetime bests in the 50 breast and 100 breast at Columbia Sectionals, finaling in both events. She placed 14th in the 1650 and 20th in the 1000 free, as well. She wrapped up her long course season this summer with new PBs in the 100 breast and 400 IM at NCSA Summer Championship.

UNO came in second at the 2018 Summit League Championships. Mather would have added to the Mavericks’ tally with appearances in the A final of the 400 IM and the B finals of the 200/500 free and 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 5:05.37

1000 free – 10:32.39

100 breast – 1:07.10

400 IM – 4:35.08