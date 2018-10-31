UNLV Takes on Utah, BYU at Jim Reitz Pool on Friday, Saturday

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS – The UNLV swimming and diving team will host a pair of former MW rivals at the Jim Reitz Pool at UNLV this weekend. The Rebels will be competing against Utah at 4 pm Friday afternoon, and against BYU at 10 am Saturday morning.

Leading the Rebels on the women’s side are freshman Filio Raftopoulou, who won Mountain West Swimmer of the Week on October 23rd, sophomore Zohar Shikler, a strong sprinter, and freshman Carissa Armijo, who continues to lead the Rebels in distance and fly events.

Leading the Rebels on the men’s side are freshman Casey McEuen, a strong sprinter, junior Hayden Hemmens, who consistently stays on top in distance and mid-distance free events, and freshman Hayden Cornellison, a strong backstroker.