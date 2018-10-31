Becker, Gridley, Boissier Garner Big Ten Men’s Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Bowe Becker, Minnesota
Sr. – Las Vegas, Nev. – Faith Lutheran
- Took first in the 50-yard freestyle over the weekend, hitting the wall in 19.81 seconds, the second fastest time in the nation this season and an NCAA “B” cut
- Took second in the 100-yard freestyle while posting a top-25 time in the nation, clocking in at 44.31
- Collected a pair of first-place relay finishes leading the Gophers to a 3:15.01 finish in the 400-medley relay, the ninth fastest time in the nation, and a 2:58.75 finish in the 400-freestyle relay, the 16th fastest time in the nation this season
- Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
- Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Conner McHugh (Nov. 8, 2017)
Diver of the Week
Hector Garcia Boissier, Penn State
Sr. – Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Spain – Les Politecnico Las Palmas
- Won both the 1-meter (366.30) and 3-meter (403.55) diving events against Virginia Tech this weekend
- Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
- Earns the third Diver of the Week award of his career and the first of the season
- Last Penn State Diver of the Week: Hector Garcia Boissier (Feb. 8, 2017)
Freshman of the Week
Ryan Gridley, Northwestern
Wilmette, Ill. – New Tier
- Recorded four first place finishes over the weekend: 200-yard freestyle (1:39.93), 200-yard backstroke (1:50.65), 200 medley relay (1:31.89) and 400 freestyle relay (3:02.95)
- Swam first in the 200-medley relay with a split of 23.01 seconds and first in the 400-freestyle relay with a split of 46.00
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Carter Page (Jan. 20, 2016)
Leave a Reply