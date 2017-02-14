Conquering Breaststroke with a Spanish Olympian

Courtesy of Ryan Rosenbaum / Phlex Swim Channel

Do you want to swim breastroke more efficiently? The Breastroke Lane Line drill is just what you need. Successful breastrokers do it. Why shouldnt you?

This drill puts an emphasis on your head and upper body position. Swim normal breastroke perpendicular to the lane lines of the pool, using the lanes to divide the pool into strokes. The key to this drill is to get your head down after each stroke, and to press with your chest as you reach forward and start your next arm pull. Make sure to get into near streamline between each stroke, and to always finish your kick.

Stroke Clinic is our chance to spread some of our swimming knowledge to everyone. By improving various aspects of a swimmer through technique and drill corrections, you will find yourself a more efficient swimmer. No matter what your experience level.

Swimming needs more entertainment. We’re here to provide just that. Phlex is a tech startup created by four swimmers with vastly different perspectives on the sport; An Olympian, swim coach, triathlete, and Open Water Swimmer. We’ve created the Phlex Swim Youtube Channel to bring more entertaining content to the sport of swimming while keeping it informative as well. Each week we will be posting new videos every Tuesday and Friday at 2PM EST. Stay tuned to the channel for weekly stroke technique/drills, gear reviews, diet advice, and overall business talk in the swimming world.

