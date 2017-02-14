Hogan Breaks Jenny Thompson’s 27-Year-Old State Record at NH States

2017 NEW HAMPSHIRE DIVISION 1 HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TOP 5 WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES:

Bedford- 238 Dover- 191 Exeter- 181 Pinkerton- 134 Alvairne- 131

Timberlane’s Taylor Hogan had a historic performance on Saturday night at the 2017 New Hampshire Division 1 High School State Championships. Hogan, a senior, capped off a successful high school swimming career with 2 golds and a State Record. In the 100 fly, Hogan demolished the field, clocking in at 56.89 to erase the former State Record set by Olympian Jenny Thompson 27 years ago. She also swam her way to gold in the 100 back, picking up another state title in 57.89.

Bedford’s Emma Schulman pulled off a sweep of the sprints to help her school secure the team title. She first took on the 50 free, posting a 24.78 to win the race over Alvairne’s Haley Summers (25.42). Schulman returned for the 100 free, touching in 53.81 to beat the field by over 2 full seconds.

Additional Women’s Event Winners:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay- Exeter, 1:56.67

Women’s 200 Free- Abigail Carroll , 1:58.67

, 1:58.67 Women’s 200 IM- Hannah Lord , 2:08.09

, 2:08.09 Women’s 500 Free- Hannah Lord , 5:04.57

, 5:04.57 Women’s 200 Free Relay- Dover, 1:46.30

Women’s 100 Breast- Lauren Brennan , 1:09.71

, 1:09.71 Women’s 400 Free Relay- Bedford- 3:45.30

FINAL TOP 5 MEN’S TEAM SCORES:

Exeter- 250 Bishop Guertin- 246 Bedford-242 Dover- 158 Pinkerton- 108

On the men’s side, Bedford’s Trent Levasseur threw down a pair of highlight swims. He got the ball rolling in the 200 free, winning with ease in a quick 1:43.60 to finish 4 seconds ahead of anyone else. His next race came in the 100 fly, where he picked up another title in 50.84. Teammate Andrew Allen was also a 2-time individual state champion, winning the 200 IM (1:53.38) and 100 breast (58.15).

Additional Men’s Event Winners: