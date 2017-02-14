2017 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelim Recap

2017 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Virginia (9x) (results)

Day 2 of the ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off with the preliminary swims of the 500 Free, 200 IM, and 50 Free.

500 Freestyle – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Smith, UVA – 4:31.60 Moore, NCSU – 4:38.52 Hespeler, VT – 4:39.44 Comerford, LOU – 4:41.02 Muller, NCSU – 4:42.33 Arnold, UNC – 4:42.62 Richey, PITT – 4:43.70 Williams, UVA – 4:46.12

In the 500 Free it was no surprise that Virginia Senior Leah Smith took the top spot overall with a time of 4:31.60, and was followed by Hannah Moore (NC State) and Jessica Hespeler (Virginia Tech) in 4:38.52 and 4:39.44 respectively. Virginia and NC State each have two swimmers a piece in the A final who will be vying for crucial points.

200 IM – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Zevnik, NCSU – 1:55.85 Marrkand, UVA – 1:56.30 Jones, UVA – 1:56.34 Gyorgy, VT – 1:57.85 Bradford-Feldman, LOU – 1:57.97 Donnelly, VT – 1:58.16 Kendzior, LOU – 1:58.54 Cottrell, LOU – 1:58.60

In the 200 IM it was Senior Alexia Zevnik from North Carolina State touching at 1:55.85 for the top seed, followed by Virginia’s Jennifer Marrkand in 1:56.30 and another Cavalier Kaitlyn Jones in at 1:56.34. The top three are separated by just seven tenths of a second, which bodes well for an exciting final.

50 Free – Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Baldwin, UNC – 21.78 Perry, NCSU – 21.80 T-3 Hitchens, UNC – 21.99 T-3 Caldwell, NCSU – 21.99 Cooper, UVA – 22.08 Fanz, LOU – 22.09 Labonge, NCSU – 22.18 Thomas, UVA – 22.20

The swimming portion of the morning session finished with the splash and dash, the 50 Free. North Carolina Junior Caroline Baldwin led the way with a 21.78, followed by Ky-Lee Perry of NC State at 21.80, and tying for third was North Carolina’s Sarah Hitchens, and NC State’s Courtney Caldwell, both in at 21.99.

NC State, Virginia, and North Carolina have opportunities to pick up some big points tonight with at least two swimmers in the Top 3 of a final tonight.