FINIS Set Of The Week: Speed Threshold Training

This week’s FINIS Set of the Week come from Scott Armstrong, the head coach at Johns Hopkins University. Coach Armstrong has quickly developed JHU into a NCAA Division III powerhouse after coming over from Stanford University where he was an assistant coach. You can follow JHU on Twitter @jhuswimming.
The following workout is a speed threshold workout that allows all swimmers, regardless of specialty, to focus on retaining speed throughout the race.
Everyone Will Be Doing a Total of:
4 x 200 on 3:00
8 x 100 on 1:40
16 x 50 on 1:00
(Although, the swimmer’s break off into their specialities: Distance, Sprint and Stroke, to complete the above set.)
Distance
200’s Descend 1-4 (#4 at threshold speed)
100’s at threshold pace
50’s Odds: Easy, Evens: Fast
Sprint
200’s Kick with Edge fins
100’s Odds: Race turns at one end, Evens: Race first 15 yards and last 15 yards
50’s Every 4th 50 is all out, #16 is a Time Trial from a dive
Stroke
200’s 25 stroke / 25 free working stroke rhythm and tempo
100’s Odds: 4 x 25 fast stroke, Evens: 75 smooth free, 25 race stroke
50’s Odds: Easy, Evens: Fast
For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!
About FINIS, Inc.
John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!