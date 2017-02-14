FINIS Set Of The Week: Speed Threshold Training

This week’s FINIS Set of the Week come from Scott Armstrong, the head coach at Johns Hopkins University. Coach Armstrong has quickly developed JHU into a NCAA Division III powerhouse after coming over from Stanford University where he was an assistant coach. You can follow JHU on Twitter @jhuswimming.

The following workout is a speed threshold workout that allows all swimmers, regardless of specialty, to focus on retaining speed throughout the race.

Everyone Will Be Doing a Total of:

4 x 200 on 3:00

8 x 100 on 1:40

16 x 50 on 1:00

(Although, the swimmer’s break off into their specialities: Distance, Sprint and Stroke, to complete the above set.)

Distance

200’s Descend 1-4 (#4 at threshold speed)

100’s at threshold pace

50’s Odds: Easy, Evens: Fast

Sprint

200’s Kick with Edge fins

100’s Odds: Race turns at one end, Evens: Race first 15 yards and last 15 yards

50’s Every 4th 50 is all out, #16 is a Time Trial from a dive

Stroke

200’s 25 stroke / 25 free working stroke rhythm and tempo

100’s Odds: 4 x 25 fast stroke, Evens: 75 smooth free, 25 race stroke

50’s Odds: Easy, Evens: Fast

