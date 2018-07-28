Conger: “I had to come in every day with a completely blank mentality” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 FLY:

World Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

If there were any questions about Caeleb Dressel at this meet, he put them to rest tonight. Dressel, who finished 6th in the 100 free earlier in the meet and took a narrow loss to Michael Andrew in the 50 fly, busted through the back half here to get the job done. Dressel is now on the Pan Pacs team, winning with the 10th fastest American performance ever in 50.50. That’s 3 tenths faster than he was last summer, and give how litte he seems to have rested for this, that Phelps World Record is in danger at Pan Pacs.

Jack Conger also finally secured his Pan Pacs spot. He was just a tenth off his lifetime best from march. After tying for 3rd in the 200 fly, Conger can have rest assured that he should make the Pan Pacs squad. After qualifying for Worlds last night with a win in the 50 fly, Andrew may have picked up a Pan Pacs spot here. We cant be 100% sure yet, but he’s in good shape with his lifetime best 51.68 for 3rd place.

Towson’s Jack Saunderson, who swam his lifetime best 51.48 this morning to qualify 1st, was a few tenths shy of that tonight in 51.88 for 4th. Cal’s Tom Shields, who swam both butterflies in Rio, was also sub-52 tonight in 51.94. Shields is out of Pan Pacs after placing 5th in both the 200 fly and 100 fly. Zach Harting, who qualified for Pan Pacs with a 2nd place finish in the 200 fly, clipped his best again tonight for 6th in 52.00.