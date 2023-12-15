Competitor: Taking Our Mark…and Ready For 2024!

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

From the men’s and women’s NCAA Championships, high school State Championships, and USA Swimming events to community pools and recreation centers throughout the U.S., Competitor sets the standards for equipping pools.

Since 1968, Competitor has been American-owned and our products are manufactured and assembled PROUDLY in AMERICA with pride, passion, and expertise. As we reflect on this past year, we are proud of the global stage on which Competitor products have supported the sport of swimming, continuing our partnerships with both the NCAA and USA Swimming, and continuing to push innovation forward for the sport of swimming through the launch of our new EZ-Tensioner.

Check out a few of our highlights from 2023, and be sure to join us for all that is to come in 2024!

All About the EZ-Tensioner – The newest addition to the Competitor product line, the EZ- Tensioner is now officially available for purchase. Designed for ease of use, the EZ-

Tensioner allows facilities to tighten the lane line without a wrench, making the process easier and faster. “We are so excited about this new, revolutionizing product! It has been a long time coming, and we believe it will change the swimming lane line market.”

Gearing Up for Summer Nationals and Worlds –

As this past summer approached, competitive swimmers were gearing up for some of the biggest events of the year, Summer Nationals and Worlds. For many athletes, these meets represent the culmination of years of hard work and training, which makes the fact that Competitor® is the official lane line for the USA Swimming events that much more special.

“We believe the name Competitor should be synonymous with distinction in the mind of our distributors, the industry leaders, and swim coaches – but most of all, our swimmers, who are the inspiration for our standard of quality and excellence.” – Brad Underwood, President

2023 NCAA Championships – Competitor® was once again the official lane line for all NCAA Swimming Championships in Divisions I, II, and III in 2023. “We are proud to provide the best lane lines in the market for all levels of the NCAA Championships. It is a big commitment, but one that means so much to our Competitor team,” says Competitor President, Brad Underwood.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1968, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.