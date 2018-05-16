Combined CIF Results Show Southern Section Dominant For Girls

Many California high school swimmers will tell you that their section meet is more important than their state meet. So much so that many skip the state meet altogether. There are various reasons for this, with many cases simply being that swimmers’ club coaches just want to get the long course season underway. This kind of robs us of seeing a head-to-head, best-on-best showdown of the best swimmers in the state.

Despite this, there’s no need to worry, as John Neff has provided us with combined results from all of the CIF section meets. This, theoretically, gives us a glimpse of what a state championship meet might look like with everyone in attendance.

In terms of which section was the fastest in terms of #1 time and not necessarily depth, the Southern Section girls led the way with seven top times out of eleven events. This included a 1-2-3-4 in the 200 free, a tie for 1st in the 50 free, and a pair of 1-2s in the 100 fly and 100 back. Individually, Elise Garcia (Southern Section) and Zoie Hartman (North Coast) each had the top time in two events.

The boys was more spread out, with the North Coast atop four events and the Central Coast leading four. Alexei Sancov of the North Coast was the only swimmer to lead two individual events.

Below, check out full top-16 results, combined from all CIF section meets.

*Note: times do not include relay lead-offs or prelim swims. Only finals.

Women’s 200 MR Rank School Name Section Time 1 Davis SJS 1:40.99 2 Monte Vista NCS 1:41.24 3 Santa Margarita SS 1:42.62 4 Gunn CCS 1:44.52 5 Valley Christian CCS 1:44.77 6 Campolindo NCS 1:45.06 7 Redlands East Valley SS 1:45.17 Foothill SS 9 La Costa Canyon SJS 1:45.18 10 Granite Bay SJS 1:45.19 11 Country Day SJS 1:45.33 12 Torrey Pines SDS 1:45.34 13 Irvine SS 1:45.52 14 Leland CCS 1:45.75 15 Acalanes NCS 1:45.75 16 Woodbridge SS 1:45.85

Women’s 200 Free Rank Name Section Time 1 Samantha Shelton SS 1:44.05 2 Ayla Spitz SS 1:45.56 3 Ella Ristic SS 1:45.93 4 Samantha Pearson SS 1:46.27 5 Nicole Oliva CCS 1:47.35 6 Miranda Heckman NCS 1:47.35 7 Rachel Rhee SDS 1:47.47 8 Abby Samansky CS 1:47.79 9 Cathy Teng CCS 1:48.06 10 Casslyn Treydte SS 1:48.22 11 Mia Motekaitis SJS 1:48.25 12 Sarah Snyder CCS 1:48.34 13 MacKenzie Degn SS 1:48.49 14 Halladay Kinsey SJS 1:48.69 15 Liberty Gilbert SS 149.10 16 Marly Lough SS 1:49.24

Women’s 200 IM Rank Name Section Time 1 Zoie Hartman NCS 1:57.37 2 Chloe Clark SJS 1:58.29 3 Vivian Wang CCS 1:59.48 4 Hannah Womer CCS 1:59.78 5 Isabelle Odgers SS 1:59.99 6 Emily Trieu SS 2:00.26 7 Hannah Farrow SS 2:00.90 8 Sydney Rouse SS 2:00.99 Zoe Lusk CCS 10 Samantha Shelton SS 2:01.09 11 Kristina Murphy SJS 2:01.67 12 Mai McKenna CCS 2:01.78 13 Sasha Liu NCS 2:02.63 14 Tea Laughlin SS 2:02.75 15 Tina Reuter SJS 2:02.94 16 Ana Jih-Schiff NCS 2:03.16

Women’s 50 Free Rank Name Section Time 1 Anicka Delgado SS 22.71 Elise Garcia SS 3 Amalie Fackenthal SJS 22.89 Izzi Henig CCS 5 Brooke Schaffer CCS 22.98 6 Rachel Rhee SDS 23.05 7 Sophia Kosturos NCS 23.19 8 Caitlyn Snyder CS 23.27 9 Jessica Larson SJS 23.28 10 Emma Davidson SS 23.30 11 Madeline Woznick SJS 23.32 12 Mandy Brenner SS 23.32 13 Kailyn Winter CCS 23.38 14 Kira Crage SDS 23.41 15 Malia Fernandez SJS 23.46 16 Malia Mills SS 23.48

Women’s 100 Fly Rank Name Section Time 1 Elise Garcia SS 52.92 2 Anicka Delgado SS 53.25 3 Halladay Kinsey SJS 53.59 4 Brooke Schaffer CCS 53.72 5 Hannah Womer CCS 53.80 Hannah Farrow SS 7 Makenna Turner NCS 53.94 8 Sage Matsushima SS 53.96 9 Gabrielle Anderson CCS 54.42 10 Emily Lo NCS 54.65 11 Lea Coffin SDS 54.66 12 Autumn D’Arcy SS 54.78 13 Danielle Carter CCS 54.90 14 Teagan Monroe SS 54.96 15 Mia Motekaitis SJS 54.99 16 Lizzie Menzmer SJS 55.11

Women’s 100 Free Rank Name Section Time 1 Alexandra Crisera SS 48.92 2 Amalie Fackenthal SJS 49.13 3 Samantha Pearson SS 49.33 4 Izzi Henig CCS 49.36 5 Ella Ristic SS 49.61 6 Abby Samansky CS 49.90 7 Kira Crage SDS 50.06 Sophia Kosturos NCS 9 Cathy Teng CCS 50.10 10 Mandy Brenner SS 50.34 11 Claire Suen NCS 50.35 12 Tina Le CCS 50.51 13 Marly Lough Ss 50.58 14 Ella Mazurek CCS 50.78 15 Caitlyn Syder CS 50.86 16 Emma Davidson SS 50.90

Women’s 500 Free Rank Name Section Time 1 Miranda Heckman NCS 4:45.37 2 Ayla Spitz SS 4:45.91 3 Nicole Oliva CCS 4:48.65 4 Averee Preble CS 4:48.72 5 Liberty Williams SS 4:48.72 6 Casslyn Treydte SS 4:49.26 7 Stephanie Su SS 4:49.41 8 Greta Fanta SDS 4:51.01 9 Daniella Hawkins NCS 4:51.56 10 Bianca Youngyuth CCS 4:55.30 11 Zoe Cosgrove SJS 4:55.37 12 Mackenzie Degn SS 4:55.49 13 Noelle Harvey SDS 4:55.56 14 Julissa Arzave SDS 4:56.30 15 Mikki Thompson SS 4:56.38 16 Danielle Nowaski SDS 4:56.64

Girls 4×50 FR Rank School Name Section Time 1 Santa Margarita SS 1:31.47 2 Monte Vista NCS 1:33.80 3 Miramonte NCS 1:35.03 4 Los Osos SS 1:35.11 5 Palo Alto CCS 1:35.29 6 Country Day SJS 1:35.29 7 Newport Harbor SS 1:35.43 8 Rio Americano SJS 1:35.55 9 Tesoro SS 1:35.55 10 Clovis West CS 1:35.75 11 Campolindo NCS 1:35.75 12 Saint Francis CCS 1:35.98 13 Gunn CCS 1:36.11 14 Granite Bay SJS 1:36.30 15 San Ramon Valley NCS 1:36.37 16 Davis SJS 1:36.49

Women’s 100 Back Rank Name Section Time 1 Tea Laughlin SS 52.77 2 Emily Trieu SS 53.21 Chloe Clark SJS 4 Alexandra Crisera SS 53.71 5 Zoe Cosgrove SJS 54.35 6 Liberty Gilbert SS 54.38 7 Danielle Carter CCS 54.46 8 Mai McKenna CCS 54.92 9 Madelyn Harris SS 54.98 10 Zoe Lusk CCS 55.01 11 Jessica Davis NCS 55.15 12 Emma Lepisova CCS 55.20 13 Katelyn Thomas SS 55.28 14 Teagan Monroe SS 55.34 15 Gabrielle Anderson CCS 55.35 16 Susannah Laster SS 55.38

Women’s 100 Breast Rank Name Section Time 1 Zoie Hartmann NCS 1:00.40 2 Vivian Wang CCS 1:01.64 3 Gianni Pitto SJS 1:01.66 4 Kristina Murphy SJS 1:01.86 5 Isabelle Odgers SS 1:01.90 6 Melanie Julia CCS 1:02.17 7 Emily Lo NCS 1:02.34 8 Skyler Smith CCS 1:02.67 9 Ana Jih-Schiff NCS 1:02.76 10 Kelsey Lloyd SS 1:02.92 11 Malia Mills SS 1:03.02 12 Kimberly Woolfenden SS 1:03.18 13 Tegan Preston SDS 1:03.23 14 Jackie Basham SS 1:03.23 15 Emily Dusky SJS 1:03.53 16 Sasha Liu NCS 1:03.60

Women’s 4×100 FR Rank School Name Section Time 1 Santa Margarita SS 3:18.03 2 Saint Francis CCS 3:24.01 3 Rio Americano SJS 3:25.42 4 Miramonte NCS 3:25.55 5 Gunn CCS 3:25.86 6 Los Osos SS 3:26.56 7 Newport Harbor SS 3:26.98 8 Monte Vista NCS 3:28.56 9 Torrey Pines SDS 3:28.65 10 Clovis West CS 3:29.86 11 Campolindo NCS 3:29.79 12 Archbishop Mitty CCS 3:29.86 13 Davis SJS 3:29.94 14 Irvine SS 3:30.57 15 Redlands East Valley SS 3:30.57 16 Menlo-Atherton CCS 3:30.75

Men’s 200 MR Rank School Name Section Time 1 Northwood SS 1:31.69 2 Tesoro SS 1:32.29 3 Oak Ridge SJS 1:32.39 4 Jesuit SJS 1:32.54 5 Aliso Niguel SS 1:32.64 6 La Canada SS 1:32.98 7 Junipero Serra CCS 1:33.00 8 Loyola SS 1:33.23 9 Cathedral Catholic SDS 1:33.45 10 Redlands East Valley SS 1:33.46 11 The Bishop’s School SDS 1:33.68 12 San Ramon Valley NCS 1:33.90 13 Campolindo NCS 1:34.04 14 Gregori SJS 1:34.04 15 Bellarmine College Prep CCS 1:34.56 16 Leland CCS 1:34.65

Men’s 200 Free Rank Name Section Time 1 Alexei Sancov NCS 1:33.70 2 Jonah Cooper NCS 1:36.78 3 Lou Shawn SS 1:37.24 4 Dylan Hawk CCS 1:37.49 5 Colby Mefford SJS 1:37.57 6 Zach Van Zandt SS 1:37.80 7 Leo Collins NCS 1:37.80 8 David Noyes CCS 1:38.17 9 Owen Kao SS 1:38.25 10 Brooks Tanner CCS 1:38.35 11 Tyler Lu NCS 1:38.35 12 Ivan Kurakin NCS 1:38.52 13 Christopher Mykkanen SS 1:38.68 14 Jacob Sauter SDS 1:38.71 15 Benjamin Forbes CS 1:38.73 16 Christian Bathurst SS 1:38.83

Men’s 200 IM Rank Name Section Time 1 Chris Jhong NCS 1:45.51 2 Ethan Hu CCS 1:47.92 3 Ben Dillard SJS 1:48.05 4 Will Roberts SJS 1:48.09 5 Hayden Liu SS 1:48.51 6 Aiichiroh Shirakata SS 1:49.61 7 Jonathon Cheng SS 1:49.75 8 Munoz Gabe SS 1:49.86 9 Kevin Vargas SS 1:50.01 10 Cole Reznick NCS 1:50.12 11 Nick Ding SS 1;50.17 12 Paige daCosta NCS 1:50.65 13 Henry Blaul CCS 1:50.72 14 Andy Huang CCS 1:51.05 15 Weston Rowan SS 1:51.15 16 Tristin Lin SS 1:51.17

Men’s 50 Free Rank Name Section Time 1 Dylan Delaney SDS 20.35 2 Thomas Finello SS 20.43 Spencer Daily NCS 4 Sean Slusiewicz SS 20.44 5 Pierce Dietze SDS 20.53 6 Nathan Yates CCS 20.53 7 Brandon Toland SS 20.54 8 Max Saunders CCS 20.55 9 Daniel O’Connell NCS 20.57 10 Christian Martinez SS 20.58 11 Finn O’Haimhirgin SJS 20.59 12 Connor Lee SS 20.60 13 Jordan Calder SDS 20.67 14 Tim Lee SJS 20.69 15 Grant Brehm SS 20.74 16 Jacob Cavano SS 20.81

Men’s 100 Fly Rank Name Section Time 1 Ethan Hu CCS 46.86 2 Luca Urlando SJS 47.14 3 Brooks Tanner CCS 47.59 4 Daniel O’Connell NCS 47.74 5 Connor Lee SS 47.82 6 Chris Jhong NCS 48.31 7 Spencer Daily NCS 48.35 8 Aaron Pang SS 48.46 9 Harry Flanders NCS 48.47 10 Danny Syrkin SS 48.48 11 Brandon Kulik SDS 48.55 12 Daniel Kim SS 48.66 13 Kevin Sichak CCS 48.77 14 Michael Jia CS 48.93 15 Jeremy Marcin SS 48.99 16 Nick Ding SS 49.21

Men’s 100 Free Rank Name Section Time 1 Max Saunders CCS 44.15 2 Finn O’Haimhirgin SJS 44.49 3 Tim lee SJS 44.67 4 Pierce Dietze SDS 44.88 5 Zach Van Zandt SS 44.92 6 Lou Shawn SS 45.05 7 Thomas Finello SS 45.09 8 Hitchens Hunter SS 45.15 9 David Noyes CCS 45.18 10 Dylan Hawk CCS 45.19 11 Sean Slusiewicz SS 45.20 12 Niklas Weigelt NCS 45.31 13 Zane Scott SS 45.42 14 Hunter Ingram SS 45.42 15 Benjamin Forbes CS 45.66 16 Jaeden Calder SDS 45.74

Men’s 500 Free Rank Name Section Time 1 Alexei Sancov NCS 4:20.10 2 Andrew Koustik SS 4:20.98 3 Michael Brinegar SS 4:21.29 4 Calvin David NCS 4:21.73 5 Lleyton Plattel NCS 4:24.63 6 Connor Daniels SJS 4:26.48 7 Ivan Kurakin NCS 4:27.40 8 Christopher Mykkanen SS 4:28.02 9 Daniel Blake CCS 4:28.03 10 Owen Kao SS 4:28.66 11 Jude Williams SS 4:29.03 12 Jacob Sauter SDS 4:29.46 13 Leo Collins NCS 4:29.61 14 Tyler Lu NCS 4:29.76 David Mertz NCS 16 Noah Brune SS 4:30.33

Men’s 4×50 FR Rank School Name Section Time 1 Bellarmine College Prep CCS 1:22.30 2 San Ramon Valley NCS 1:22.74 3 Crespi SS 1:22.99 4 Los Alamitos SS 1:23.82 5 Northgate NCS 1:23.85 6 Northwood SS 1:24.18 7 Loyola SS 1:24.37 8 Sacred Heart Prep CCS 1:24.51 9 University SS 1:24.55 10 Oak Ridge SJS 1:24.56 11 Servite SS 1:24.61 12 Dana Hills SS 1:24.68 13 Mira Costa SS 1:24.77 14 Clovis North CS 1:24.87 15 San Luis Obispo SS 1:24.94 16 De La Salle NCS 1:24.98

Men’s 100 Back Rank Name Section Time 1 Jonah Cooper NCS 46.33 2 Luca Urlando SJS 46.83 3 Danny Syrkin SS 48.87 4 Mark McCrary SS 48.94 5 Colby Mefford SJS 49.03 6 Hayden Cornellison SS 49.30 7 Paige daCosta NCS 49.41 8 Hayden Liu SS 49.42 9 Preston Planells SS 49.44 10 Brandon Kulik SDS 49.55 11 Nathan Yates CCS 49.55 12 Zachary Dietz CCS 49.77 13 AJ Rossman SS 49.77 14 Nick Porter CCS 49.88 15 Kevin Childs SS 49.92 16 Daniel Kim SS 50.00

Men’s 100 Breast Rank Name Section Time 1 Ben Dillard SJS 54.31 2 Alec Cullen CCS 54.39 3 Andrew Britton SJS 54.82 4 Andrew Koustik SS 54.88 5 Wu Henry SS 55.00 6 Matt Wilcox NCS 55.03 7 Ryan Schildwachter SS 55.58 8 Henry Blaul CCS 55.71 9 Tony Moore NCS 55.86 10 Sean Ward SS 56.16 11 Ty Wells SJS 56.20 12 Aiichiroh Shirakata SS 56.28 13 Evan McCormick SJS 56.41 14 Tristan Lin SS 56.54 15 Nico Trichery SS 56.67 16 Shogo Moridaira CCS 56.74