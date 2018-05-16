Combined CIF Results Show Southern Section Dominant For Girls

Many California high school swimmers will tell you that their section meet is more important than their state meet. So much so that many skip the state meet altogether. There are various reasons for this, with many cases simply being that swimmers’ club coaches just want to get the long course season underway. This kind of robs us of seeing a head-to-head, best-on-best showdown of the best swimmers in the state.
Despite this, there’s no need to worry, as John Neff has provided us with combined results from all of the CIF section meets. This, theoretically, gives us a glimpse of what a state championship meet might look like with everyone in attendance.
In terms of which section was the fastest in terms of #1 time and not necessarily depth, the Southern Section girls led the way with seven top times out of eleven events. This included a 1-2-3-4 in the 200 free, a tie for 1st in the 50 free, and a pair of 1-2s in the 100 fly and 100 back. Individually, Elise Garcia (Southern Section) and Zoie Hartman (North Coast) each had the top time in two events.
The boys was more spread out, with the North Coast atop four events and the Central Coast leading four. Alexei Sancov of the North Coast was the only swimmer to lead two individual events.
Below, check out full top-16 results, combined from all CIF section meets.
*Note: times do not include relay lead-offs or prelim swims. Only finals.
|Women’s 200 MR
|Rank
|School Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Davis
|SJS
|1:40.99
|2
|Monte Vista
|NCS
|1:41.24
|3
|Santa Margarita
|SS
|1:42.62
|4
|Gunn
|CCS
|1:44.52
|5
|Valley Christian
|CCS
|1:44.77
|6
|Campolindo
|NCS
|1:45.06
|7
|Redlands East Valley
|SS
|1:45.17
|Foothill
|SS
|9
|La Costa Canyon
|SJS
|1:45.18
|10
|Granite Bay
|SJS
|1:45.19
|11
|Country Day
|SJS
|1:45.33
|12
|Torrey Pines
|SDS
|1:45.34
|13
|Irvine
|SS
|1:45.52
|14
|Leland
|CCS
|1:45.75
|15
|Acalanes
|NCS
|1:45.75
|16
|Woodbridge
|SS
|1:45.85
|Women’s 200 Free
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Samantha Shelton
|SS
|1:44.05
|2
|Ayla Spitz
|SS
|1:45.56
|3
|Ella Ristic
|SS
|1:45.93
|4
|Samantha Pearson
|SS
|1:46.27
|5
|Nicole Oliva
|CCS
|1:47.35
|6
|Miranda Heckman
|NCS
|1:47.35
|7
|Rachel Rhee
|SDS
|1:47.47
|8
|Abby Samansky
|CS
|1:47.79
|9
|Cathy Teng
|CCS
|1:48.06
|10
|Casslyn Treydte
|SS
|1:48.22
|11
|Mia Motekaitis
|SJS
|1:48.25
|12
|Sarah Snyder
|CCS
|1:48.34
|13
|MacKenzie Degn
|SS
|1:48.49
|14
|Halladay Kinsey
|SJS
|1:48.69
|15
|Liberty Gilbert
|SS
|149.10
|16
|Marly Lough
|SS
|1:49.24
|Women’s 200 IM
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Zoie Hartman
|NCS
|1:57.37
|2
|Chloe Clark
|SJS
|1:58.29
|3
|Vivian Wang
|CCS
|1:59.48
|4
|Hannah Womer
|CCS
|1:59.78
|5
|Isabelle Odgers
|SS
|1:59.99
|6
|Emily Trieu
|SS
|2:00.26
|7
|Hannah Farrow
|SS
|2:00.90
|8
|Sydney Rouse
|SS
|2:00.99
|Zoe Lusk
|CCS
|10
|Samantha Shelton
|SS
|2:01.09
|11
|Kristina Murphy
|SJS
|2:01.67
|12
|Mai McKenna
|CCS
|2:01.78
|13
|Sasha Liu
|NCS
|2:02.63
|14
|Tea Laughlin
|SS
|2:02.75
|15
|Tina Reuter
|SJS
|2:02.94
|16
|Ana Jih-Schiff
|NCS
|2:03.16
|Women’s 50 Free
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Anicka Delgado
|SS
|22.71
|Elise Garcia
|SS
|3
|Amalie Fackenthal
|SJS
|22.89
|Izzi Henig
|CCS
|5
|Brooke Schaffer
|CCS
|22.98
|6
|Rachel Rhee
|SDS
|23.05
|7
|Sophia Kosturos
|NCS
|23.19
|8
|Caitlyn Snyder
|CS
|23.27
|9
|Jessica Larson
|SJS
|23.28
|10
|Emma Davidson
|SS
|23.30
|11
|Madeline Woznick
|SJS
|23.32
|12
|Mandy Brenner
|SS
|23.32
|13
|Kailyn Winter
|CCS
|23.38
|14
|Kira Crage
|SDS
|23.41
|15
|Malia Fernandez
|SJS
|23.46
|16
|Malia Mills
|SS
|23.48
|Women’s 100 Fly
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Elise Garcia
|SS
|52.92
|2
|Anicka Delgado
|SS
|53.25
|3
|Halladay Kinsey
|SJS
|53.59
|4
|Brooke Schaffer
|CCS
|53.72
|5
|Hannah Womer
|CCS
|53.80
|Hannah Farrow
|SS
|7
|Makenna Turner
|NCS
|53.94
|8
|Sage Matsushima
|SS
|53.96
|9
|Gabrielle Anderson
|CCS
|54.42
|10
|Emily Lo
|NCS
|54.65
|11
|Lea Coffin
|SDS
|54.66
|12
|Autumn D’Arcy
|SS
|54.78
|13
|Danielle Carter
|CCS
|54.90
|14
|Teagan Monroe
|SS
|54.96
|15
|Mia Motekaitis
|SJS
|54.99
|16
|Lizzie Menzmer
|SJS
|55.11
|Women’s 100 Free
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Alexandra Crisera
|SS
|48.92
|2
|Amalie Fackenthal
|SJS
|49.13
|3
|Samantha Pearson
|SS
|49.33
|4
|Izzi Henig
|CCS
|49.36
|5
|Ella Ristic
|SS
|49.61
|6
|Abby Samansky
|CS
|49.90
|7
|Kira Crage
|SDS
|50.06
|Sophia Kosturos
|NCS
|9
|Cathy Teng
|CCS
|50.10
|10
|Mandy Brenner
|SS
|50.34
|11
|Claire Suen
|NCS
|50.35
|12
|Tina Le
|CCS
|50.51
|13
|Marly Lough
|Ss
|50.58
|14
|Ella Mazurek
|CCS
|50.78
|15
|Caitlyn Syder
|CS
|50.86
|16
|Emma Davidson
|SS
|50.90
|Women’s 500 Free
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Miranda Heckman
|NCS
|4:45.37
|2
|Ayla Spitz
|SS
|4:45.91
|3
|Nicole Oliva
|CCS
|4:48.65
|4
|Averee Preble
|CS
|4:48.72
|5
|Liberty Williams
|SS
|4:48.72
|6
|Casslyn Treydte
|SS
|4:49.26
|7
|Stephanie Su
|SS
|4:49.41
|8
|Greta Fanta
|SDS
|4:51.01
|9
|Daniella Hawkins
|NCS
|4:51.56
|10
|Bianca Youngyuth
|CCS
|4:55.30
|11
|Zoe Cosgrove
|SJS
|4:55.37
|12
|Mackenzie Degn
|SS
|4:55.49
|13
|Noelle Harvey
|SDS
|4:55.56
|14
|Julissa Arzave
|SDS
|4:56.30
|15
|Mikki Thompson
|SS
|4:56.38
|16
|Danielle Nowaski
|SDS
|4:56.64
|Girls 4×50 FR
|Rank
|School Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Santa Margarita
|SS
|1:31.47
|2
|Monte Vista
|NCS
|1:33.80
|3
|Miramonte
|NCS
|1:35.03
|4
|Los Osos
|SS
|1:35.11
|5
|Palo Alto
|CCS
|1:35.29
|6
|Country Day
|SJS
|1:35.29
|7
|Newport Harbor
|SS
|1:35.43
|8
|Rio Americano
|SJS
|1:35.55
|9
|Tesoro
|SS
|1:35.55
|10
|Clovis West
|CS
|1:35.75
|11
|Campolindo
|NCS
|1:35.75
|12
|Saint Francis
|CCS
|1:35.98
|13
|Gunn
|CCS
|1:36.11
|14
|Granite Bay
|SJS
|1:36.30
|15
|San Ramon Valley
|NCS
|1:36.37
|16
|Davis
|SJS
|1:36.49
|Women’s 100 Back
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Tea Laughlin
|SS
|52.77
|2
|Emily Trieu
|SS
|53.21
|Chloe Clark
|SJS
|4
|Alexandra Crisera
|SS
|53.71
|5
|Zoe Cosgrove
|SJS
|54.35
|6
|Liberty Gilbert
|SS
|54.38
|7
|Danielle Carter
|CCS
|54.46
|8
|Mai McKenna
|CCS
|54.92
|9
|Madelyn Harris
|SS
|54.98
|10
|Zoe Lusk
|CCS
|55.01
|11
|Jessica Davis
|NCS
|55.15
|12
|Emma Lepisova
|CCS
|55.20
|13
|Katelyn Thomas
|SS
|55.28
|14
|Teagan Monroe
|SS
|55.34
|15
|Gabrielle Anderson
|CCS
|55.35
|16
|Susannah Laster
|SS
|55.38
|Women’s 100 Breast
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Zoie Hartmann
|NCS
|1:00.40
|2
|Vivian Wang
|CCS
|1:01.64
|3
|Gianni Pitto
|SJS
|1:01.66
|4
|Kristina Murphy
|SJS
|1:01.86
|5
|Isabelle Odgers
|SS
|1:01.90
|6
|Melanie Julia
|CCS
|1:02.17
|7
|Emily Lo
|NCS
|1:02.34
|8
|Skyler Smith
|CCS
|1:02.67
|9
|Ana Jih-Schiff
|NCS
|1:02.76
|10
|Kelsey Lloyd
|SS
|1:02.92
|11
|Malia Mills
|SS
|1:03.02
|12
|Kimberly Woolfenden
|SS
|1:03.18
|13
|Tegan Preston
|SDS
|1:03.23
|14
|Jackie Basham
|SS
|1:03.23
|15
|Emily Dusky
|SJS
|1:03.53
|16
|Sasha Liu
|NCS
|1:03.60
|Women’s 4×100 FR
|Rank
|School Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Santa Margarita
|SS
|3:18.03
|2
|Saint Francis
|CCS
|3:24.01
|3
|Rio Americano
|SJS
|3:25.42
|4
|Miramonte
|NCS
|3:25.55
|5
|Gunn
|CCS
|3:25.86
|6
|Los Osos
|SS
|3:26.56
|7
|Newport Harbor
|SS
|3:26.98
|8
|Monte Vista
|NCS
|3:28.56
|9
|Torrey Pines
|SDS
|3:28.65
|10
|Clovis West
|CS
|3:29.86
|11
|Campolindo
|NCS
|3:29.79
|12
|Archbishop Mitty
|CCS
|3:29.86
|13
|Davis
|SJS
|3:29.94
|14
|Irvine
|SS
|3:30.57
|15
|Redlands East Valley
|SS
|3:30.57
|16
|Menlo-Atherton
|CCS
|3:30.75
|Men’s 200 MR
|Rank
|School Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Northwood
|SS
|1:31.69
|2
|Tesoro
|SS
|1:32.29
|3
|Oak Ridge
|SJS
|1:32.39
|4
|Jesuit
|SJS
|1:32.54
|5
|Aliso Niguel
|SS
|1:32.64
|6
|La Canada
|SS
|1:32.98
|7
|Junipero Serra
|CCS
|1:33.00
|8
|Loyola
|SS
|1:33.23
|9
|Cathedral Catholic
|SDS
|1:33.45
|10
|Redlands East Valley
|SS
|1:33.46
|11
|The Bishop’s School
|SDS
|1:33.68
|12
|San Ramon Valley
|NCS
|1:33.90
|13
|Campolindo
|NCS
|1:34.04
|14
|Gregori
|SJS
|1:34.04
|15
|Bellarmine College Prep
|CCS
|1:34.56
|16
|Leland
|CCS
|1:34.65
|Men’s 200 Free
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Alexei Sancov
|NCS
|1:33.70
|2
|Jonah Cooper
|NCS
|1:36.78
|3
|Lou Shawn
|SS
|1:37.24
|4
|Dylan Hawk
|CCS
|1:37.49
|5
|Colby Mefford
|SJS
|1:37.57
|6
|Zach Van Zandt
|SS
|1:37.80
|7
|Leo Collins
|NCS
|1:37.80
|8
|David Noyes
|CCS
|1:38.17
|9
|Owen Kao
|SS
|1:38.25
|10
|Brooks Tanner
|CCS
|1:38.35
|11
|Tyler Lu
|NCS
|1:38.35
|12
|Ivan Kurakin
|NCS
|1:38.52
|13
|Christopher Mykkanen
|SS
|1:38.68
|14
|Jacob Sauter
|SDS
|1:38.71
|15
|Benjamin Forbes
|CS
|1:38.73
|16
|Christian Bathurst
|SS
|1:38.83
|Men’s 200 IM
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Chris Jhong
|NCS
|1:45.51
|2
|Ethan Hu
|CCS
|1:47.92
|3
|Ben Dillard
|SJS
|1:48.05
|4
|Will Roberts
|SJS
|1:48.09
|5
|Hayden Liu
|SS
|1:48.51
|6
|Aiichiroh Shirakata
|SS
|1:49.61
|7
|Jonathon Cheng
|SS
|1:49.75
|8
|Munoz Gabe
|SS
|1:49.86
|9
|Kevin Vargas
|SS
|1:50.01
|10
|Cole Reznick
|NCS
|1:50.12
|11
|Nick Ding
|SS
|1;50.17
|12
|Paige daCosta
|NCS
|1:50.65
|13
|Henry Blaul
|CCS
|1:50.72
|14
|Andy Huang
|CCS
|1:51.05
|15
|Weston Rowan
|SS
|1:51.15
|16
|Tristin Lin
|SS
|1:51.17
|Men’s 50 Free
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Dylan Delaney
|SDS
|20.35
|2
|Thomas Finello
|SS
|20.43
|Spencer Daily
|NCS
|4
|Sean Slusiewicz
|SS
|20.44
|5
|Pierce Dietze
|SDS
|20.53
|6
|Nathan Yates
|CCS
|20.53
|7
|Brandon Toland
|SS
|20.54
|8
|Max Saunders
|CCS
|20.55
|9
|Daniel O’Connell
|NCS
|20.57
|10
|Christian Martinez
|SS
|20.58
|11
|Finn O’Haimhirgin
|SJS
|20.59
|12
|Connor Lee
|SS
|20.60
|13
|Jordan Calder
|SDS
|20.67
|14
|Tim Lee
|SJS
|20.69
|15
|Grant Brehm
|SS
|20.74
|16
|Jacob Cavano
|SS
|20.81
|Men’s 100 Fly
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Ethan Hu
|CCS
|46.86
|2
|Luca Urlando
|SJS
|47.14
|3
|Brooks Tanner
|CCS
|47.59
|4
|Daniel O’Connell
|NCS
|47.74
|5
|Connor Lee
|SS
|47.82
|6
|Chris Jhong
|NCS
|48.31
|7
|Spencer Daily
|NCS
|48.35
|8
|Aaron Pang
|SS
|48.46
|9
|Harry Flanders
|NCS
|48.47
|10
|Danny Syrkin
|SS
|48.48
|11
|Brandon Kulik
|SDS
|48.55
|12
|Daniel Kim
|SS
|48.66
|13
|Kevin Sichak
|CCS
|48.77
|14
|Michael Jia
|CS
|48.93
|15
|Jeremy Marcin
|SS
|48.99
|16
|Nick Ding
|SS
|49.21
|Men’s 100 Free
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Max Saunders
|CCS
|44.15
|2
|Finn O’Haimhirgin
|SJS
|44.49
|3
|Tim lee
|SJS
|44.67
|4
|Pierce Dietze
|SDS
|44.88
|5
|Zach Van Zandt
|SS
|44.92
|6
|Lou Shawn
|SS
|45.05
|7
|Thomas Finello
|SS
|45.09
|8
|Hitchens Hunter
|SS
|45.15
|9
|David Noyes
|CCS
|45.18
|10
|Dylan Hawk
|CCS
|45.19
|11
|Sean Slusiewicz
|SS
|45.20
|12
|Niklas Weigelt
|NCS
|45.31
|13
|Zane Scott
|SS
|45.42
|14
|Hunter Ingram
|SS
|45.42
|15
|Benjamin Forbes
|CS
|45.66
|16
|Jaeden Calder
|SDS
|45.74
|Men’s 500 Free
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Alexei Sancov
|NCS
|4:20.10
|2
|Andrew Koustik
|SS
|4:20.98
|3
|Michael Brinegar
|SS
|4:21.29
|4
|Calvin David
|NCS
|4:21.73
|5
|Lleyton Plattel
|NCS
|4:24.63
|6
|Connor Daniels
|SJS
|4:26.48
|7
|Ivan Kurakin
|NCS
|4:27.40
|8
|Christopher Mykkanen
|SS
|4:28.02
|9
|Daniel Blake
|CCS
|4:28.03
|10
|Owen Kao
|SS
|4:28.66
|11
|Jude Williams
|SS
|4:29.03
|12
|Jacob Sauter
|SDS
|4:29.46
|13
|Leo Collins
|NCS
|4:29.61
|14
|Tyler Lu
|NCS
|4:29.76
|David Mertz
|NCS
|16
|Noah Brune
|SS
|4:30.33
|Men’s 4×50 FR
|Rank
|School Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Bellarmine College Prep
|CCS
|1:22.30
|2
|San Ramon Valley
|NCS
|1:22.74
|3
|Crespi
|SS
|1:22.99
|4
|Los Alamitos
|SS
|1:23.82
|5
|Northgate
|NCS
|1:23.85
|6
|Northwood
|SS
|1:24.18
|7
|Loyola
|SS
|1:24.37
|8
|Sacred Heart Prep
|CCS
|1:24.51
|9
|University
|SS
|1:24.55
|10
|Oak Ridge
|SJS
|1:24.56
|11
|Servite
|SS
|1:24.61
|12
|Dana Hills
|SS
|1:24.68
|13
|Mira Costa
|SS
|1:24.77
|14
|Clovis North
|CS
|1:24.87
|15
|San Luis Obispo
|SS
|1:24.94
|16
|De La Salle
|NCS
|1:24.98
|Men’s 100 Back
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Jonah Cooper
|NCS
|46.33
|2
|Luca Urlando
|SJS
|46.83
|3
|Danny Syrkin
|SS
|48.87
|4
|Mark McCrary
|SS
|48.94
|5
|Colby Mefford
|SJS
|49.03
|6
|Hayden Cornellison
|SS
|49.30
|7
|Paige daCosta
|NCS
|49.41
|8
|Hayden Liu
|SS
|49.42
|9
|Preston Planells
|SS
|49.44
|10
|Brandon Kulik
|SDS
|49.55
|11
|Nathan Yates
|CCS
|49.55
|12
|Zachary Dietz
|CCS
|49.77
|13
|AJ Rossman
|SS
|49.77
|14
|Nick Porter
|CCS
|49.88
|15
|Kevin Childs
|SS
|49.92
|16
|Daniel Kim
|SS
|50.00
|Men’s 100 Breast
|Rank
|Name
|Section
|Time
|1
|Ben Dillard
|SJS
|54.31
|2
|Alec Cullen
|CCS
|54.39
|3
|Andrew Britton
|SJS
|54.82
|4
|Andrew Koustik
|SS
|54.88
|5
|Wu Henry
|SS
|55.00
|6
|Matt Wilcox
|NCS
|55.03
|7
|Ryan Schildwachter
|SS
|55.58
|8
|Henry Blaul
|CCS
|55.71
|9
|Tony Moore
|NCS
|55.86
|10
|Sean Ward
|SS
|56.16
|11
|Ty Wells
|SJS
|56.20
|12
|Aiichiroh Shirakata
|SS
|56.28
|13
|Evan McCormick
|SJS
|56.41
|14
|Tristan Lin
|SS
|56.54
|15
|Nico Trichery
|SS
|56.67
|16
|Shogo Moridaira
|CCS
|56.74
|Men’s 4×100 FR
|1
|Bellarmine College Prep
|CCS
|3:02.11
|2
|Northwood
|SS
|3:02.24
|3
|Loyola
|SS
|3:02.24
|4
|Northgate
|NCS
|3:04.37
|5
|Foothill
|SS
|3:04.37
|6
|Redwood
|NCS
|3:04.79
|7
|Dana Hills
|SS
|3:05.09
|8
|Laguna Hills
|SS
|3:05.16
|9
|La Costa Canyon
|SDS
|3:05.44
|10
|Foothill
|NCS
|3:05.57
|11
|Junipero Serra
|CCS
|3:05.68
|Oak Ridge
|SJS
|13
|San Ramon Valley
|NCS
|3:05.84
|14
|Campolindo
|NCS
|3:06.24
|15
|Aliso Niguel
|SS
|3:06.35
|16
|Newport Harbor
|SS
|3:06.58
|Cathedral Catholic
|SDS
