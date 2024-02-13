Colorado Time Systems Introduces New Championship Elite Start System

Courtesy of Colorado Time Systems, a SwimSwam partner since 2014.

Loveland, CO—February 13, 2024— Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, is pleased to introduce our newest swim start system – Championship Elite. The Championship Elite Start System is designed for precision and inclusivity.

This new start systems features:

Illuminated LCD screen

Multiple start tones

Programmable start messages

Training mode

Integrated Visual Start Signal (VSS)

Ultra-bright adjustable multicolor LED strobes

The Championship Elite Start system is a rugged and flexible start system designed for elite competitive swimming and training. It allows you to drive up to 12 Relay Judging Platforms with Speedlights, up to 13 External Visual Indicators (EVIS)/Strobes, and 20 auxiliary block speakers or 2 underwater speakers.

The firmware includes the revolutionary Visual Start Signal, which provides a clear visual start sequence for all athletes behind the block, on the block, and at signal “Take Your Marks.” It uses the multicolor LED of the EVIs and was designed for athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing; but is useful for all athletes. Activate this feature with our controller, sold separately.

The training mode is hands off for coaches and automates “Take Your Marks” messages and start signaling with a variable interval between starts.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS)

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands.

PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.