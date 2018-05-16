Colorado State Adds Louisville Transfer Guerra for 2018-19 Season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State swimming & diving head coach Christopher Woodard has announced the addition of Louisville-transfer Silvia Guerra to the team’s roster for the 2018-19 season.

The breaststroke expert will have two years of eligibility remaining and will be able to compete beginning this fall.

“Silvia Guerra comes to the Rams with a wealth of international and NCAA experience,” Woodard said. “We’re so excited this former Italian Junior National team member and ACC Championships finalist decided to come aboard. She is a very talented breaststroke and IM specialist who has benefitted from coaches back home and here in the U.S. Silvia adds a lot of punch to our lineup and should make an immediate impact on our program.”

Guerra, a native of Torino, Italy, competes in breaststroke and IM events. She posted a collegiate-best time of 1:00.53 in the 100 breast (sixth-fastest in Louisville history) and 2:11.48 in the 200 breast (ninth all-time at Louisville). She earned NCAA ‘B’ cut status in the 200 breast last season.

The former Italian Junior National Team competitor scored 38 points for the Cardinals at the 2016-17 ACC Championships, helping lead the team to a third-place finish. The team then went on to finish sixth at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Her personal best times in both the 100 (1:00.50) and 200 breast (2:11.15) would be program records at CSU. She will join a crew of Rams breaststrokers that include rising sophomore Maddie Ward (CSU record holder in both the 100 and 200) and rising senior Nina Stitt.