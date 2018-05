Sette Lezioni Di Vita Che Impari Dal Nuoto

Combined CIF Results Show Southern Section Dominant For Girls Elise Garcia of Crean Lutheran was the fastest swimmer during the CIF section meets in both of her individual events.

C’Wealth Games Medalist Clareburt Teams Up With Thorpe’s Coach Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand will be training under Ian Thorpe’s old coach this summer.

8 American Records Fall At Cincinnati Para-Swimming Open The Cincinnati Para-Swimming Open saw an onslaught against the national record books, with 8 American records and 5 Pan-American records falling over just two days of racing.

Already-Banned Coach Seiple Hit With New Sex Abuse Charges Sam Seiple, a former high school swim coach in Ohio, is facing new charges that he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl in 1995 and 1996. Seiple is already banned by USA Swimming after pleading guilty to sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl in 2014 and 2015.

The Ripple Effect of a Bad Swim Practice At some point—today, tomorrow, next week—we’ll have a bad practice. Here’s a sneaky way to bounce back quicker.

Northwood Boys, Santa Margarita Girls Lead the CIF Psych Sheets 2018 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships May 18-19, 2018 Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School Championship…

USA Swimming Sends Tech Suit Ban Proposal on to House Without Vote After hearing a progress report on tech suit restriction proposal, USA Swimming’s Board of Directors agreed to move the measure forward in the approval process without a vote.