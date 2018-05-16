Northeast Florida Set to Dominate Open Water Scene This Summer

Courtesy: Open Water Planet

Make sure a pair of flip flops are in your bag this season, because if you’re a swimmer, than Northeast Florida is probably in your near future. Mimicking the laid-back paradise vibe that has made this area a favorite to so many, this region has subtly burst onto the open water scene in 2018. The three-day Coquina Cup and Pan American Masters Championships bookend the summer with other events sprinkled throughout, ranging from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach.

“The energy for ocean sports in this area is incredible” explains Casey Taker. “There are so many great places to swim and paddle. To see big events like Coquina Cup and Pan Ams come to town only fuel the fire.”

The Coquina Cup offers athletes three full days of ocean sports competition including lifeguard skills, 5K Open Water, 1 Mile Open Water, 5K Paddle and 1 Mile Paddle. A true celebration of the coastal athletic lifestyle, this event takes place on the cinnamon beaches of Flagler. An area quickly becoming known for its excellent foodie scene and the abundance of sports opportunities throughout the county.

Expected to be the largest Pan American Masters Championship to date, Daytona Beach is ramping up to host the Open Water Championships in August. Swimmers from all over the world will descend upon the white sands beaches of Volusia County, an area eager to showcase what has made it The World’s Most Famous Beach.

What has caused Northeast Florida to become so popular with swimmers? Maybe it’s the wealth of adventure opportunities available including paddling down the intercostal or training with dolphins at Marineland. Perhaps it’s driving on the beach for a family day or renting bikes to explore the town. Whatever the reason, mark your calendar because conquering the Atlantic should be the highlight of your season in 2018.

About Open Water Planet

Open Water Planet (OWP) was created to provide the open water sports community a place to call their own. We are spread all over the world but we are alike in so many ways. We work hard, we play hard. There is always an excuse to travel and the thrills are all the reward we need. Our pools have no walls and the lanes are ever-changing. OWP spreads it’s core message of never fearing the unknown through the company’s series of open water events, clinics, swim travel, training programs and custom gear. All specifically aimed at helping those passionate about the water to get where they want to go.

