Collegiate Water Polo Announces 2023 Women’s Division I All-America Teams

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) announces the selection of the organization’s 2023 Women’s Division I All-America Team.

Comprised of 70 student-athletes, the team features players from 27 institutions as Arizona State University (one), Brown University (three), California State University-Fullerton (one), California State University-Northridge (three), Fresno State University (two), Harvard University (four), Indiana University (three), Iona University (one), Long Beach State University (three), Long Island University (one), Loyola Marymount University (two), Marist College (three), Princeton University (four), San Jose State University (one), Stanford University (five), the University of California (three), the University of California-Irvine (five), the University of California-Davis (one), the University of California-Los Angeles (five), the University of California-San Diego (three), the University of California-Santa Barbara (one), the University of Hawaii (three), the University of Michigan (two), the University of Southern California (six), the University of the Pacific (one) and Wagner College (two) each garnered a minimum of one athlete on either the First, Second, Third or Honorable Mention Team Division I All-America lists.

Aria Fischer of 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Champion Stanford University leads the team as the ACWPC Division I Player of the Year, while Stanford head coach John Tanner takes accolades as the Division I Coach of the Year.

The ACWPC All-America teams are selected based on nominations and voting by the head coaches of each varsity program.

