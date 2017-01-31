Coleman’s Carpool: Gold Medal Mel “What’s the next Big Thing in Swim?”

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Melvin Stewart is a man of many names. 3-time Olympic Medalist. 2-time Olympian. Ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation. Professional Hollywood Screenwriter. ESPN Analyst and Host. Perhaps most well known (and fondly referred to in the swimming community) as Gold Medal Mel. He’s traveled the world, he’s has success at every level, he’s made a name for himself in numerous circles. But to us at Swimswam, he is Co-Founder and CEO.

When you go to any big sporting event as a spectator, you want to be wowed. You want to be one of many fans in the stands screaming and cheering on your team or player (or obviously swimmer) of choice. And you may not realize it, but you want the sport itself to cater to that.

The lights, the excitement, the suspense. You want the electricity of something big and meaningful and full of emotional grit. And you want it once a week. Swimming isn’t quite there yet, but I think that day is coming closer. I asked Mel what he thought the next step closer to that goal is, and he was kind enough to share (some of) his insight.