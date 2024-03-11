Cohoon & Okaro Crack Sprint Freestyle Barriers At City Of Sheffield Meet

2024 CITY OF SHEFFIELD PREMIER MEET

Friday, March 8th – Sunday, March 10th

Ponds Forge International Swim Center, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

With the British Swimming Championships (Olympic Trials) heading our way next month, the nation’s swimmers are capturing tune-up opportunities before the main event.

One such opportunity took place at Ponds Forge in the form of the 2024 City of Sheffield Premier Meet, giving us a glimpse into athletes’ form at this point in their preparation.

28-year-old Tobias Robinson of Loughborough put up a solid 1500m freestyle, stopping the clock in 15:27.97 as the top performer.

Robinson of Loughborough owns a lifetime best of 15:01.35, a time he posted in 2021 to insert himself as the 8th-best British performer of all time.

Teammate Tyler Melbourne-Smith followed suit in the men’s 800m free, capturing gold in a result of 8:03.08. That represents a new best-ever time for the 19-year-old, slicing about a second off his previous PB of 8:04.06 from BUCS just last month. He now enters the all-time British performers list as the 23rd-best in history.

Honey Osrin looked in form as the women’s 200m backstroke victor. Although she posted a time of 2:11.34 to take the gold, her swiftest time came in the heats where the 21-year-old touched in 2:10.12.

Opening in 1:04.08 and closing in 1:06.04, Osrin of Loughborough registered the 2nd-best time of her career. She still owns a PB of 2:09.08 from last year’s British Summer Championships, however, her effort here positions her just outside the top 25 performers worldwide on the season.

The men’s 50m and 100m free saw Loughborough’s Alexander Cohoon capture the crowd’s attention.

22-year-old Cohoon hit a time of 22.26 in the 50m free to reap the top prize, turning in the 5th-swiftest outing of his career in the process. Cohoon was within striking distance of his PB of 22.07, a mark he achieved en route to placing 4th at the inaugural U23 Championships last year.

Cohoon was also impressive in the 100om sprint where he logged a time of 48.79 as the sole competitor in the field under the 50-second threshold.

Splitting 23.20/25.59, Cohoon established a new lifetime best with his performance, delving under the 49-second barrier for the first time. Entering this competition, his PB sat at the 49.10 again notched at the U23 Championships. There in Dublin, he was slightly slower in the final but bagged bronze in 49.16.

Cohoon now ties Calum Jarvis to become GBR’s 12th-best 100m freestyle performer of all time.

Finally, in the women’s 100m free, Repton’s Eva Okaro busted out the quickest result of her career en route to topping the podium.

18-year-old Okaro turned in a result of 54.64 to destroy her previous best-ever 55.30 from January’s Luxembourg Euro Meet.

Okaro opened in 26.33 and closed in 28.31 to crack the list of top 10 British performers as now the 9th best in history. She ranks 17th in the world right now and her time would have placed 8th at this year’s World Championships.