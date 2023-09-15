Cody Simpson Snaps Back With 100 Fly Gold Over David Morgan

2023 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, September 13th – Saturday, September 16th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC)
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Start Lists
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap
- Live Results
There was another butterfly duel on day three of the 2023 Australian Short Course Championships, as Cody Simpson and David Morgan charged to the wall in the 100m sprint.
After Morgan beat out Simpson earlier in the meet in the 50m, it was Simpson’s turn to top the podium this evening. The Griffith University swimmer stopped the clock in a time of 50.60, out-touching Morgan by .16.
Morgan settled for silver in 50.76 while Alex Quach rounded out the top 3 in a result of 50.97.
For Simpson, his effort checked in as the 2nd-quickest of his career, sitting only behind his personal best of 50.46 notched at last year’s edition of these championships. Morgan owns the Australian national record, having posted a mark of 49.31 in 2016.
On his performance, Simpson stated post-race, “I am a student of this sport every single day … and there is much more I can improve on.
“I’m just trying to get out there, get some racing and see how my skills are improving. I’ve taken on a more attack mentality … we’ll see what happens.”
Simpson is expected to compete at this year’s World Aquatics World Cup Series which begins next month.
Another tight battle ensued this evening in the women’s 400m free, with Olympians Tamsin Cook and Maddie Gough barreling to the wall nearly at the same pace for the duration of the distance.
Cook ultimately got there first, registering a gold medal-worthy mark of 4:04.44. Gough was only .31 behind, touching in 4:04.75 to reap silver.
Gough had already topped the 1500m freestyle podium at these championships.
Additional Winners
- Cruiz swimmer Abbey Webb clocked a time of 58.57 to clear the women’s 100m butterfly field.
- All Saints’ Thomas Hauck earned another gold, hitting a result of 3:43.36 as tonight’s 400m free victor for the men. He was the 200m back gold medalist yesterday. Dutch swimmer Luc Kroon was next in line, securing 4free silver in 3:46.73.
- The women’s 200m IM saw a repeat winner from last year, as 20-year-old Kayla Hardy defended her title in 2:09.65. Her result in 2022 was nearly the same, earning gold in 2:09.69.
- Jamie Mooney was the men’s 200m IM winner this evening in a time of 1:58.26 as the sole swimmer to delve under the 2:00 threshold.
- Mackenzie Burns, just 16, beat out the women’s 50m back field, grabbing gold in 27.48 while Carlile Olympian Se-Bom Lee was the winner on the men’s side (24.39).