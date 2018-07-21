Close Races Highlight Day 2 Of Cleveland Sectionals

2018 LE SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT CLEVELAND STATE

July 19-22, 2018

Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University

Cleveland, Ohio

Meet Website

Results on Meet Mobile

The 2nd day of the 2018 Speedo Sectionals At Cleveland State featured a ton of close races, along with plenty of swimmers putting up lifetime best times.

Among the highlights was the women’s 200 freestyle, where the top-4 swimmers had an incredibly close battle with all four registering a PB.

Mikayla Murphy of the Ohio State Swim Club, who won the 200 back on day 1, lowered her best time by half a second for the victory in 2:04.03, with yesterday’s 800 free winner Katie Duggan from Club Wolverine clocking 2:04.53 for the runner-up spot. Duggan’s previous best was a 2:04.69 from all the way back in 2014. Kerrigan Vargo (2:04.61) and Felicia Pasadyn (2:04.81) also slipped in best times for 3rd and 4th.

In the men’s event, Justin Grender of the Cincinnati Marlins held off Ohio State’s Ryan Vandermeulen for the win, touching in a new season-best of 1:52.41, just off his PB of 1:52.15 from last year. Vandermeulen lowered his 1:52.86 best from the Columbus Pro Series two weeks ago in 1:52.64 for 2nd.

The two would battle again in the men’s 400 free relay, as Ohio State (3:28.06) emerged over the Marlins (3:29.36). Vermeulen narrowly missed his best on the lead-off for OSSC in 51.93, and yesterday’s 50 free winner Mateo Chavez brought them home with a quick 51.14 anchor. Grender did what he could for the Marlins, anchoring in a blistering 50.71.

OTHER EVENTS