Close Races Highlight Day 2 Of Cleveland Sectionals

2018 LE SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT CLEVELAND STATE
- July 19-22, 2018
- Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Meet Website
- Results on Meet Mobile
The 2nd day of the 2018 Speedo Sectionals At Cleveland State featured a ton of close races, along with plenty of swimmers putting up lifetime best times.
Among the highlights was the women’s 200 freestyle, where the top-4 swimmers had an incredibly close battle with all four registering a PB.
Mikayla Murphy of the Ohio State Swim Club, who won the 200 back on day 1, lowered her best time by half a second for the victory in 2:04.03, with yesterday’s 800 free winner Katie Duggan from Club Wolverine clocking 2:04.53 for the runner-up spot. Duggan’s previous best was a 2:04.69 from all the way back in 2014. Kerrigan Vargo (2:04.61) and Felicia Pasadyn (2:04.81) also slipped in best times for 3rd and 4th.
In the men’s event, Justin Grender of the Cincinnati Marlins held off Ohio State’s Ryan Vandermeulen for the win, touching in a new season-best of 1:52.41, just off his PB of 1:52.15 from last year. Vandermeulen lowered his 1:52.86 best from the Columbus Pro Series two weeks ago in 1:52.64 for 2nd.
The two would battle again in the men’s 400 free relay, as Ohio State (3:28.06) emerged over the Marlins (3:29.36). Vermeulen narrowly missed his best on the lead-off for OSSC in 51.93, and yesterday’s 50 free winner Mateo Chavez brought them home with a quick 51.14 anchor. Grender did what he could for the Marlins, anchoring in a blistering 50.71.
OTHER EVENTS
- It was 1-2 for Ohio State in the women’s 50 back, with Rebekah Bradley (29.64) knocking .02 off her best for the win and Devin Landstra (29.87) getting under 30 for the first time in 2nd.
- In the men’s event, their teammate Jacob Eismann dropped his prelim PB by another half second for the victory in 26.35.
- 19-year-old Claire Maiocco from Club Wolverine swam a season-best 1:01.39 to win the women’s 100 fly.
- The Marlins’ Aaron Taske used superior front-end speed to win the men’s event in 55.02, just off his prelim best time of 54.95, with Brazilian Henrique Painhas from the Ohio State Swim Club 2nd in a season-best 55.62.
- Natalia Jaspeado (OSSC) and Paige McCormick (HEAT) both registered season-bests to go 1-2 in the women’s 400 IM in times of 4:55.64 and 4:56.23 respectively.
- Jack Saum of Firestone Akron won the men’s 400 IM in 4:31.42, followed by Alex Podrez (4:34.43) from Great Lakes Sailfish Swimming. Both improved their best times set in the prelims.
- OSSC won their 2nd women’s relay of the meet in the 400 free, clocking a time of 3:51.04 with the top split coming from lead-off Taylor Petrak, who put up a new best time of 56.91.
Was this short course meters?
No, it was LCM