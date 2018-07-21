15-Year-Old Cade Oliver Swims 2:04.44 200 BK At Indiana Sr. Champs

2018 INDIANA SENIOR STATE – LCM

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Counsillman-Billingsley Natatorium, Bloomington, IN

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, Search “2018 Indiana Senior State – LCM”

Webcast

The 2nd day of the Indaina Senior Championships featured the 400 IM, 100 free, 200 back, and 100 breast. Cade Oliver, a 15 year old out of Franklin Regional Swim Team dropped a massive best time in the 200 back to claim victory. Oliver swam a 2:04.44, knocking a whopping 6 seconds off his best time going into the meet of 2:10.35. He took the race out aggressively, splitting a 1:00.32 on the first 100, and coming home in 1:04.12.

Griffin Eiber of Indiana Swim Team posted a 50.52 to win the men’s 100 free, marking a .72 second drop from his personal best. He was out in 24.18 and back in 26.34. Lauren Heller of Irish Aquatics swam a 56.81 to win the women’s 100 free, out-touching teammate Skylar Fore by .01 seconds. Heller took the race out faster than Fore, 27.52 to 27.80, but Fore came back slightly faster, 29.02 to 29.29.

OTHER DAY 2 EVENT WINNERS: