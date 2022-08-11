Clark Adds Two More Golds, Brousseau Tops 200 Free On Day 4 of Canada Summer Games

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario – The 2022 Canada Games continued Wednesday at the Eleanor Misener Aquatics Centre at Brock University, with 14 champions crowned on Day 4.

A total of 317 swimmers, Para swimmers and special Olympians are competing at this six-day competition which ends on Friday with open water races at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.

Canada Games Website

Live Results

Live Streaming

Women’s 200-m freestyle

Gold: Julie Brousseau (Ontario) – 2:02.12

Silver: Mia West (Manitoba) – 2:03.53

Bronze: Bailey O’Regan (Ontario) – 2:03.99

Julie Brousseau on how Canada Games will prepare her for the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships: “It’s really exciting to get to race all these very fast girls and I think this will give me more confidence for Junior Pan Pacs.”

Men’s 200-m freestyle

Gold: Peter Huang (British Columbia) – 1:54.31

Silver: Antoine Sauvé (Québec) – 1:54.38

Bronze: Olivier Risk (Ontario) – 1:56.14

Peter Huang on his race: “I was nervous because I know Antoine Sauvé is just as fast as me in the 200-m freestyle, but that didn’t stop me from getting myself ready and focus for the race.”

Women’s 100-m breaststroke

Gold: Halle West (Manitoba) – 1:11.76

Silver: Grace Lu (Ontario) – 1:13.65

Bronze: Laila Oravsky (Ontario) – 1:14.10

Men’s 100-m breaststroke

Gold: Keilen Bellis (Nova Scotia) – 1:06.06

Silver: Sinan Onur (Québec) – 1:06.09

Bronze: Jett Verjee (Alberta) – 1:06.18

Women’s 100-m breaststroke (SB4-9, SB11-14)

Gold: Tatiana Nault (Québec) – 1:53.90

Silver: Katie Cosgriffe (Ontario) – 1:31.44

Bronze: Ella Tucker (New Brunswick) – 2:10.66

Men’s 100-m breaststroke (SB4-9, SB11-14)

Gold: Charles Giammichele (Ontario) – 1:27.07

Silver: Cameron Chambers (British Columbia) – 1:25.90

Bronze: Jesse Canney (New Brunswick) – 1:26.43

Women’s 200-m backstroke

Gold: Maya Bezanson (Ontario) – 2:17.33

Silver: Delia Lloyd (Ontario) – 2:18.73

Bronze: Marissa Laurin (Alberta) – 2:21.63

Men’s 200-m backstroke

Gold: Thomas Caruso (British Columbia) – 2:07.13

Silver: Paul Orogo (British Columbia) – 2:09.09

Bronze: Justin Fontaine (Québec) – 2:11.21

Women’s 50-m backstroke Special Olympics

Gold: Teagen Purvis (Manitoba) – 43.40

Silver: Bonnie Jean Shade (British Columbia) – 45.79

Bronze: Katie Xu (Ontario) – 47.48

Men’s 50-m backstroke Special Olympics

Gold: Connor Bissett (Alberta) – 32.79

Silver: Ramon Siytangc (British Columbia) – 36.32

Bronze: Lucas Landry (Québec) – 37.64

Connor Bissett: “I worked really hard to get here.”

Women’s 100-m butterfly

Gold: Maxine Clark (Alberta) – 1:01.37 Silver: Leilani Fack (British Columbia) – 1:01.38 Bronze: Ashlyn Massey (Québec) – 1:01.45

Maxine Clark on her race: “I wanted to go easy on the first fifty and then come back as fast as I could.”

Men’s 100-m butterfly

Gold: Nicholas Duncan (Alberta) – 55.52

Silver: Bill Dongfrang (British Columbia) – 55.70

Bronze: Max Malakhovets (Ontario) – 55.95

Women’s 4×100-m medley relay

Gold: Alberta (Sienna Rodgers, Katie Graboski, Maxine Clark, Dakota Howard) – 4:16.54

Silver: Ontario (Delia Lloyd, Grace Lu, Jasmine Nicols, Julie Brousseau) – 4:17.47

Bronze: British Columbia (Natascha Borromeo, Nathalie Day, Leilani Fack, Julia Strojnowska) – 4:19.23

Men’s 4×100-m medley relay