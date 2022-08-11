Clark Adds Two More Golds, Brousseau Tops 200 Free On Day 4 of Canada Summer Games

NIAGARA 2022 CANADA SUMMER GAMES
- Sunday, August 7 – Friday, August 12, 2022
- St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada
- Eleanor Misener Aquatic Center, Brock University
- LCM (50m)
- Canada Games Website
Courtesy: Swimming Canada
ST. CATHARINES, Ontario – The 2022 Canada Games continued Wednesday at the Eleanor Misener Aquatics Centre at Brock University, with 14 champions crowned on Day 4.
A total of 317 swimmers, Para swimmers and special Olympians are competing at this six-day competition which ends on Friday with open water races at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.
Women’s 200-m freestyle
- Gold: Julie Brousseau (Ontario) – 2:02.12
- Silver: Mia West (Manitoba) – 2:03.53
- Bronze: Bailey O’Regan (Ontario) – 2:03.99
Julie Brousseau on how Canada Games will prepare her for the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships: “It’s really exciting to get to race all these very fast girls and I think this will give me more confidence for Junior Pan Pacs.”
Men’s 200-m freestyle
- Gold: Peter Huang (British Columbia) – 1:54.31
- Silver: Antoine Sauvé (Québec) – 1:54.38
- Bronze: Olivier Risk (Ontario) – 1:56.14
Peter Huang on his race: “I was nervous because I know Antoine Sauvé is just as fast as me in the 200-m freestyle, but that didn’t stop me from getting myself ready and focus for the race.”
Women’s 100-m breaststroke
- Gold: Halle West (Manitoba) – 1:11.76
- Silver: Grace Lu (Ontario) – 1:13.65
- Bronze: Laila Oravsky (Ontario) – 1:14.10
Men’s 100-m breaststroke
- Gold: Keilen Bellis (Nova Scotia) – 1:06.06
- Silver: Sinan Onur (Québec) – 1:06.09
- Bronze: Jett Verjee (Alberta) – 1:06.18
Women’s 100-m breaststroke (SB4-9, SB11-14)
- Gold: Tatiana Nault (Québec) – 1:53.90
- Silver: Katie Cosgriffe (Ontario) – 1:31.44
- Bronze: Ella Tucker (New Brunswick) – 2:10.66
Men’s 100-m breaststroke (SB4-9, SB11-14)
- Gold: Charles Giammichele (Ontario) – 1:27.07
- Silver: Cameron Chambers (British Columbia) – 1:25.90
- Bronze: Jesse Canney (New Brunswick) – 1:26.43
Women’s 200-m backstroke
- Gold: Maya Bezanson (Ontario) – 2:17.33
- Silver: Delia Lloyd (Ontario) – 2:18.73
- Bronze: Marissa Laurin (Alberta) – 2:21.63
Men’s 200-m backstroke
- Gold: Thomas Caruso (British Columbia) – 2:07.13
- Silver: Paul Orogo (British Columbia) – 2:09.09
- Bronze: Justin Fontaine (Québec) – 2:11.21
Women’s 50-m backstroke Special Olympics
- Gold: Teagen Purvis (Manitoba) – 43.40
- Silver: Bonnie Jean Shade (British Columbia) – 45.79
- Bronze: Katie Xu (Ontario) – 47.48
Men’s 50-m backstroke Special Olympics
- Gold: Connor Bissett (Alberta) – 32.79
- Silver: Ramon Siytangc (British Columbia) – 36.32
- Bronze: Lucas Landry (Québec) – 37.64
Connor Bissett: “I worked really hard to get here.”
Women’s 100-m butterfly
- Gold: Maxine Clark (Alberta) – 1:01.37
- Silver: Leilani Fack (British Columbia) – 1:01.38
- Bronze: Ashlyn Massey (Québec) – 1:01.45
Maxine Clark on her race: “I wanted to go easy on the first fifty and then come back as fast as I could.”
Men’s 100-m butterfly
- Gold: Nicholas Duncan (Alberta) – 55.52
- Silver: Bill Dongfrang (British Columbia) – 55.70
- Bronze: Max Malakhovets (Ontario) – 55.95
Women’s 4×100-m medley relay
- Gold: Alberta (Sienna Rodgers, Katie Graboski, Maxine Clark, Dakota Howard) – 4:16.54
- Silver: Ontario (Delia Lloyd, Grace Lu, Jasmine Nicols, Julie Brousseau) – 4:17.47
- Bronze: British Columbia (Natascha Borromeo, Nathalie Day, Leilani Fack, Julia Strojnowska) – 4:19.23
Men’s 4×100-m medley relay
- Gold: British Columbia (Paul Orogo, Kristofer Hulten, Bill Dongfang, Laon Kim) – 3:52.23
- Silver: Alberta (Parker Deshayes, Jett Verjee, Nicholas Duncan, Addison Butler) – 3:52.44
- Bronze: Québec (Justin Fontaine, Sinan Onur, Zachary Parisé, Antoine Sauvé) – 3:54.86