Valentin Bayer Downs Austrian Record in 100 Breast Prelims – 59.76

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships

(GBR) – 2019 World Championships European Championships Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018

(GBR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.66

Top 16 Qualifiers:

This morning’s prelims of the men’s 100 breaststroke saw 22-year-old Valentin Bayer crush his personal best in the event, posting a 59.76 for the 4th-fastest time overall. The swim marks Bayer’s first time under 1:00 in the event, beating out his previous best of 1:00.14, which was set in April of this year.

With the performance, the 22-year-old Bayer also downed the Austrian Record, which stood at 59.93. The previous record was held by Bernhard Reitshammer, who swam the time last year. Coincidentally, Reitshammer was also racing the event in prelims this morning, where he finished 12th overall at 1:00.86. He qualified for semifinals with the 10th spot however, because there were two Italian swimmers ahead of him who couldn’t advance because Nicolo Martinenghi and Federico Poggio were already in.

Bayer was out fast this morning, splitting a 27.64 on the first 50, which was the fastest first 50 split by 0.26 seconds. He faded a bit on the 2nd 50, slowing down to 32.12, but it was still enough to get him into the wall with a new lifetime best and a National Record.