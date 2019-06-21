Claire Curzan Hits Bests in 3 Events at TAC Titans Triangle Classic

2019 TAC TITANS TRIANGLE CLASSIC MEET

June 14-16, 2019

Cary, NC

Meet results

Swimming at her home pool, 14-year-old Claire Curzan swam several events, hitting lifetime bests in three.

Her PRs came in the 100 and 200 backstroke as well as the 100 free. In the 100 back, she posted a 1:01.03, dropping five hundredths. She’s up to #5 in the 13-14 all-time rankings, less than two tenths off of #4 Alex Walsh and less than eight tenths from Regan Smith’s 13-14 NAG record of 1:00.26.

In the 200 back, Curzan came into the meet with a 2:19, dropping down to 2:15.71 in prelims and finally a 2:12.43 at night, cutting nearly seven full seconds off of her old best altogether. She’s now 13th all-time in 13-14 history.

She had huge drops in the 100 free, first going a 57.75 in prelims to take off two hundredths, then crushing a 56.36 in finals to move up to #13 in 13-14 history, just behind Simone Manuel. Besides those swims, Curzan also went 58.73 in the 100 fly and 25.62 in the 50 free, just off of bests in both.

Among some other notable swimmers at this meet was distance specialist Ashley Twichell of TAC Titans. Only racing the 800 free, Twichell posted an 8:33.85 for the win. She’s been 8:28.16 since last fall, done at the 2018 Winter Nationals.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS