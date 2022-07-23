CIF State Finalist Maddie Phillips Commits to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

CIF State finalist Maddie Phillips has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue University for the fall of 2023.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Purdue University! I want to thank my coaches, family, teammates and friends for the endless support. BOILER UP!!!”

She told SwimSwam that the team’s great family aspect, the amazing facilities and coaches, and the incredible support shown by Purdue alumni are why she chose the Boilermakers.

Phillips trains with the Mission Viejo Nadadores in southern California and she is a two-time scholar-athlete at San Clemente High School. During her junior year, she became the first-ever female swimmer to represent her high school at the CIF State Championships. She competed in the 100 breast, placing 15th in the final, and the 200 IM, placing 25th in prelims.

Phillips raced at the 2021 Winter Juniors meet where she finished highest in the 100 breast in 42nd place with a 1:03.44, a lifetime best at the time. She lowered that mark three times during the 2022 spring season, most recently at the March Sectionals in Carlsbad. There, she placed 6th in the event with a time of 1:03.08. Two more of her personal best marks fell at that meet, first in the 400 IM (4:26.24) where she placed 17th and then in the 100 fly (56.79) where she placed 41st.

Top SCY times:

50 breast- 29.67

100 breast – 1:03.08

200 breast – 2:18.98

100 fly – 56.79

200 IM – 2:03.66

400 IM – 4:26.24

Phillips was a two-time Futures finalist in 2021 where she placed 16th in the 100 breast and 22nd in the 200 breast. She blasted her first Winter U.S. Open time in the 100 long course meter breast in January.

Purdue women are coming off a 7th place finish at the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championships under head coach John Klinge. Phillips has Big Ten Conference finalist potential in the 100 breast where her lifetime best time would have placed her 22nd at last season’s championship meet. She would have been Purdue’s third-fastest swimmer in that event behind rising junior Masy Folcik (16th) and rising sophomore Maggie Love (17th.) Phillips would have been on the cusp of making the 200 breast ‘C’ final in 28th place.

Phillips’ best times would have also made her the Boilermakers’ second-fastest 200 IM’er and 400 IM’er in 34th place and 28th place, respectively. Rising sophomore Madeline Greaves currently leads that training group after placing 19th in the 400 IM and 33rd in the 200 IM at the 2022 Big Ten Championships.

Klinge has recruited a deep breaststroke and IM group in the class of 2023 including Kate Mouser whose fastest breaststroke times (1:03.45/2:15.77) and IM times (2:01.24/4:18.61) make her an advantageous training partner for Phillips. Other class of 2023 commitments include Meghan Sharma who has breaststroke times of 1:03.22/2:17.60 and Keira Kask who has IM times of 2:03.20/4:26.41. Caitlin Hurley and Leyla Sleime are coming into Purdue’s class of 2023 primarily as distance freestylers, but Hurley also has solid IM times of 2:05.88/4:21.60 while Sleime has a lifetime best 400 IM time of 4:24.13. Phillips will have no shortage of Boilermakers to train with.

She also joins Hannah Williams, Abbie Kehmeier, Kaylee Wu, Meg Howell, and Gretchen Schneider in Purdue’s class of 2023 verbal commitments.

