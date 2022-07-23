USA Water Polo Opens World League Super Final With 19-17 Shootout Loss to France

Strasbourg, France – July 22 – The USA Men’s National Team opened play Friday at the FINA World League Super Final, falling to host France 19-17 in a shootout.

Ben Hallock scored four goals with Hannes Daube adding three to lead the offense. Adrian Weinberg recorded 13 saves in net. Team USA returns to play Saturday when they meet Canada at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT with live streaming available by clicking here. Live stats are available by clicking here.

Team USA fell behind 3-1 to start before running off three straight goals to snag a 4-3 lead after the first quarter. Tyler Abramson and Max Irving scored the last two goals of the period to help tie the match and take the lead. France battled back in the second quarter outscoring Team USA 5-3 as the two squads traded goals throughout the period. By intermission, France led 8-7.

It was more of the same in the third quarter as the teams went back and forth scoring, with Enzo Khasz having the last word to give France a 10-9 lead going to the fourth. The trend repeated in the fourth as neither side could push ahead. Hallock gave Team USA a 14-13 lead with less than a minute to play. Ugo Crousillat scored for France with :33 remaining to tie the match and force the shootout.

After France connected on the first shot, Hallock missed the first attempt for Team USA. France then converted their remaining tries to secure the victory. Team USA went 6/13 on the power play and 1/1 on penalties in regulation while France went 8/10 on power plays with no penalties attempted in regulation.

Scoring – Stats

USA 17 (4, 3, 2, 5) (3) B. Hallock 4, H. Daube 3, B. Stevenson 2, M. Irving 2, A. Bowen 1, C. Dodd 1, T. Abramson 1

FRA 19 (3, 5, 2, 4) (5) T. Vernoux 4, M. Marzouki 2, E. Khasz 2, U. Crousillat 2, C. Canonne 1, R. Marion Vernoux 1, A. Bouet 1, R. Saudadier 1

Saves – USA – A. Weinberg 13 – FRA – H. Fontani 9

6×5 – USA – 6/13 – FRA – 8/10

Penalties – USA – 1/1 – FRA – 0/0

Shootout – USA 3/4 – FRA – 5/5