2022 YMCA LC Nationals Day 4: 16-Year-Old Clare Logan Swims 1:01.99 100 Back

2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Combined Scores:

Greater Monmouth YMCA — 727 Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 701 Greater Somerset County YMCA — 684.5 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 546 Western Branch YMCA — 498

Men’s:

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 411 Western Branch YMCA — 398 Greater Monmouth YMCA — 381.5 ME Lyons Anderson YMCA — 247 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 237

Women’s:

Greater Somerset County YMCA — 464.5 Greater Monmouth YMCA — 345.5 Greater Spartanburg YMCA — 309 Upper Main Line YMCA — 303 Lakeland Hills Family YMCA — 290

After winning the 50 yesterday, Clare Logan of the Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA took another backstroke win, this time in the 100. She put up a time of 1:01.99, slightly faster than the 1:02.39 she swam leading off the 400 medley relay last night. Logan has dropped 0ver a second at this meet, as her PB before then was a 1:03.11.

Daniel Diehl of the Cumberland YMCA won the men’s 100 back with a 54.74, but it didn’t come easy for him like his other victories, as Tommy Janton of the Western Branch YMCA was just 0.16 seconds behind him. Janton touched in 54.90, a personal best time by over a second. Diehl, meanwhile, was well off his 15-16 National Age Group record time of 53.59.

After breaking 28 seconds for the first time in prelims, Alexa Fulton of the Upper Main Line YMCA won the women’s 50 fly final in a new best time of 27.24. She has been going best times all week, even securing US Nationals-qualifying times in the 50, 100, and 200 free. On the men’s side of the 50 fly, Finn Coogan Russell of the Lakeland Hills YMCA was the only swimmer faster than 25 seconds, touching first in a time of 24.82. He previously set a personal best of 25.01, which was a huge drop from the 26.22 he had prior to the meet.

Jack Grandy of the M.E. Lyons YMCA won yet again another breaststroke title after taking the 50 on day one, claiming the 100 in a time of 1:04.25. John Broome of the Greater Spartanburg YMCA was just a few tenths behind him though, touching second with a 1:04.79. In the women’s 100 breast, it was Meghan Sharma of the Greater Somerset YMCA who won in a time of 1:14.07. There were three other swimmers sub-1:15 in her race, as Mackenzie Headley of the Farmington Valley YMCA was second in 1:14.64, Grace Hunt of the Greater Spartanburg YMCA was third in 1:14.79, and 200 breast champion Giona Lavorini of the Butler County YMCA was fourth in 1:14.99.

The longest race of the night was the 400 free ,where Kirsti McEnroe of the Greater Spartanburg YMCA and Kevin Cary of the Upper Main Line YMCA won the women’s and men’s versions of the event with times of 4:23.76 and 4:04.68 respectively.