41 Venues Selected to Host 2023 Pan/Para-Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile

The organizing committee for the 2023 Pan American and Para Pan American Games has officially announced the 41 venues that will be used for the games. The Pan American Games, which will feature 75 different sports disciplines, will take place from October 20 to November 5, 2023 in Santiago, Chile, while the Para-Pan American Games that are slated to feature 18 different sports will also take place in Santiago from November 17-26, 2026.

The 41 venues span across four regions and 19 communities, including Santiago. This matches the number of venues that were used to host the last edition of the games in Lima, Peru back in 2019. Those games featured 41 countries and 6,680 athletes, with the same number of countries and approximately 9,000 athletes expected to attend the 2023 edition.

“I am very happy to formally announce all sports and disciplines not only here in Santiago, but also in other regions,” Chilean Sports Minister, Alexandra Benado said in his announcement. “That means a lot to us, to be able to spread out the sports and these Games. I have no doubt that we will have a wonderful celebration and that we will be united as a country to receive the other countries and athletes who are going to visit us next year in the best possible way.”

The aquatics events are set to take place across 3 different venues. Pool swimming, diving, and artistic swimming will take place at the Aquatics Center at the National Stadium Park in Santiago. The facility is still currently under construction, and is expected to be completed in early 2023. Open water swimming will run out of the Laguna Los Morros in San Bernardo, about 15 minutes outside of Santiago. Water polo will take place in the Piscina Escuela Naval (Naval School Pool) in Valparaíso, which is located almost 2 hours away from Santiago. The Naval School Pool is a 10-lane, 50 meter pool located on the Naval School’s main campus inside the school’s recreation center.

Venues for the 2023 Pan American and Para Pan American (PP) Games:

NATIONAL STADIUM PARK (Under Construction)

12 VENUES AND 32 DISCIPLINES Aquatic Center: Swimming, Diving, Artistic Swimming and Para swimming (PP) “Mario Recordón” Athletics Training Center: Para athletics (PP) National Stadium Coliseum: Athletics Training Center for Collective Sports: Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline Gymnastics and Wheelchair Rugby (PP) Sports center 1: Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball (PP) Urban Sports Esplanade: BMX Freestyle and Skateboarding South Courts: 3×3 Basketball, Para powerlifting (PP) and CP (cerebral palsy) soccer (PP) Paralympic Training Center: Fencing, Goalball (PP) and 5-a-side Football (PP) Field Hockey Training Center: Field Hockey Contact Sports Training Center: Judo, Taekwondo, Karate, Para judo (PP) and Para taekwondo (PP) Tennis and Racket Sports Training Center: Tennis, Squash, Racquetball and Wheelchair Tennis (PP) Skating rink: Speed Skating



CERRILLOS BICENTENNIAL PARK

3 VENUES AND 5 DISCIPLINES Olympic Training Center Baseball and Softball Fields (5): Baseball and Softball Olympic Training Center Volleyball Courts (6): Volleyball and Beach Volleyball Cerrillos Bicentennial Park: Sport Climbing



PEÑALOLEN PARK

3 VENUES AND 6 DISCIPLINES Velodrome: Track Cycling, Figure Skating and Para track cycling (PP) BMX Track: BMX Racing Archery Fields: Archery and Para Archery (PP)



OTHER SITES IN METROPOLITAN REGION

13 VENUES AND 20 DISCIPLINES Streets of Santiago: Marathon, Racewalk, Road Cycling and Para road cycling (PP) Lo Aguirre Shooting Range (Pudahuel): Shooting Sport and Para shooting sport (PP) Parque Metropolitano de Santiago (Providencia): Mountain Bike Military School (Las Condes): Modern Pentathlon Spanish Stadium (Las Condes): Basque Pelota Olympic Training Center (Ñuñoa): Badminton, Table Tennis, Para badminton (PP) and Para Table Tennis (PP) Choose Healthy Living Center (La Reina): Boxing and Wrestling Prince of Wales Country Club (La Reina): Golf Chimkowe Gym (Peñalolén): Weightlifting Choose Healthy Living Center (Lo Espejo): Boccia (PP) Bowling Center (La Florida): Bowling Municipal Stadium (La Pintana): Rugby 7s Laguna Los Morros (San Bernardo): Water Skiing and Open Water Swimming



VALPARAISO, O’HIGGINS AND BIOBIO